Olypmics: US announces 'diplomatic' boycott of Beijing Games

The US on Monday announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, citing ongoing human rights abuses in China.

"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the PRC's [People's Republic of China's] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"The athletes on Team USA have our full support. We will be behind them 100% as we cheer them on from home."

What is behind the diplomatic boycott?

Last month, US President Joe Biden said he was considering holding back official US representation at the Beijing Games over China's human rights record.

Washington has led international criticism over Beijing's crackdown on the Uyghur Muslim minorityin the western Xinjiang region.

"US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC's egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can't do that,'' Psaki told a press briefing Monday.

Other countries including Germany and the UKhave discussed potentially withholding high-level officials from the games, which begin on February 2.

Watch video 04:44 Amnesty: China committing 'crimes against humanity' against Uyghurs

wmr/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)