Olympics: Imane Khelif wins women's boxing gold

Welterweight boxer Imane Khelif defeated Yang Liu of China to claim gold at the Paris Olympics. Her cruise toward the top prize has been accompanied by an intense focus on eligibility rules in women's sports.

The 25-year-old won welterweight (maximum 66 kilos or 145 pounds) gold after facing intense scrutiny throughout the competition.

She completed a dominant run through her weight class at the Olympics, not being judged to lose a single round in her run to the final.

Large numbers of Algerian fans flocked to the Court Philippe Chartrier at Roland Garros, better known as the home to French Open Tennis, to cheer for Khelif.

Gender eligibility furor overshadows Olympic run

But Khelif's Olympics have been characterized more by intense focus on her being excluded from women's competition by the International Boxing Association (IBA) last year, a ruling that Khelif and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disagree with.

The IBA used to administer Olympic boxing but no longer does, and so the IOC's verdict on Khelif's eligibility stands.

Khelif, like Taiwanese featherweight boxer Lin Yu-ting, is deemed by the IBA to have failed sex eligibility tests. The Russian-run federation, however, has come under criticism for lack of transparency on its testing standards.

The boxers may have any of a number of conditions known as differences of sex development, or DSDs. The most famous past Olympic case of a similar type would be middle-distance runner Caster Semenya.

Both have also faced false accusations of being men or being transgender fighters.

Lin Yu-ting fights in the featherweight (maximum 57 kilos or 125 pounds) gold medal contest on Saturday.

msh/sms (AFP, Reuters)