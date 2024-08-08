  1. Skip to content
Olympics: Germany men win canoe gold

August 8, 2024

Germany boosted their medal tally with a silver quickly followed by a gold in the canoe sprint events. After a very slow start to the Games, the country are starting to make an impact on the medal table.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jFWD
Team Germany row in the canoe sprint
The German team just held on to get over the line for goldImage: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa/picture alliance

Max Rendschmidt, Max Lemke, Jacob Schopf and Tom Liebscher-Lucz had just seen their female compatriots fall short but managed to hold off the challenge of Australia by the finest of margins to retain the 500 meter canoe sprint Olympic title on Thursday.

The German crew took the lead around the halfway point and managed to get over the line just 0.04 seconds ahead of their rivals. Spain, the early race leaders, took the bronze.

"It was great. We won, nothing else matters. We had a plan and they implemented it. Now we have to
enjoy it," said national team coach Arndt Hanisch.

A matter of minutes before that, the women, comprising Paulina Paszek, Jule Hake, Pauline Jagsch and Sarah Brüssler, had come agonisingly close to a win of their own at the Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne.

However, the New Zealand team just pipped the Germans at the post by a margin of 0.42 seconds. It is the third consecutive Games in which the female German crew has come in second in this event.

"That's the kind of start you want. It's nice when you the first day [of canoeing at the Games] with gold and silver. That can only spur you on for the next few days," said sporting director Jens Kahl.

The two medals confirm Germany as the leading Olympic nation in the sport. With several more finals to come, the hope in the country is that they continue to climb the medal table after a slow start.

mp/jt (DPA, AP)

