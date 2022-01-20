 Olympic struggle: Can China beat Omicron? | To the Point | DW | 20.01.2022

To the Point

Olympic struggle: Can China beat Omicron?

China is completing preparations for the upcoming Winter Olympics. But can Bejing deliver on its vision of a zero-COVID bubble around the games? Guests: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum (DW), Tobias Kurth (Charité), Kai Kupferschmidt (freelance journalist)

Watch video 26:05
DW To the Point Sou Jie van Brunnersum

 

Sou Jie van Brunnersum, DW: "A 'zero COVID' policy might have benefitted China the past two years, but omicron and the Olympics could be a game changer.

 

 

DW To the Point Tobias Kurth

 

Tobias Kurth, Charité: „The omicron wave cannot be stopped in any region, even by massive measures, but only slowed down.

 

DW To the Point Kai Kupferschmidt

 

 

 Kai Kupferschmidt is a science journalist: “With much of the country vaccinated, the question of what an exit from ‘zero COVID’ in China could and should look like looms large.”
 

