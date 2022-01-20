Olympic struggle: Can China beat Omicron?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
China is completing preparations for the upcoming Winter Olympics. But can Bejing deliver on its vision of a zero-COVID bubble around the games? Guests: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum (DW), Tobias Kurth (Charité), Kai Kupferschmidt (freelance journalist)
Sou Jie van Brunnersum, DW: "A 'zero COVID' policy might have benefitted China the past two years, but omicron and the Olympics could be a game changer.
Tobias Kurth, Charité: „The omicron wave cannot be stopped in any region, even by massive measures, but only slowed down.
Kai Kupferschmidt is a science journalist: “With much of the country vaccinated, the question of what an exit from ‘zero COVID’ in China could and should look like looms large.”