Olympic struggle: Can China beat Omicron?

Sou Jie van Brunnersum, DW: "A 'zero COVID' policy might have benefitted China the past two years, but omicron and the Olympics could be a game changer.

Tobias Kurth, Charité: „The omicron wave cannot be stopped in any region, even by massive measures, but only slowed down.

Kai Kupferschmidt is a science journalist: “With much of the country vaccinated, the question of what an exit from ‘zero COVID’ in China could and should look like looms large.”

