Oliver Stone is a widely acclaimed US filmmaker and screenwriter. He is known for tackling controversial issues from US politics.

Born in New York, Oliver Stone dropped out of Yale University and fought in the Vietnam War. After returning from the war, he produced the student film "Last Year in Viet Nam" in 1971. After several films, he was awarded his first Oscar for "Midnight Express" (1978). He went on to win an Oscar as best director for "Platoon" (1986) and "Born on the Fourth of July" (1989). Among his other particularly acclaimed works are "Scarface," "Wall Street" and "Talk Radio."