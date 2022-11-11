  1. Skip to content
Oleksandr Kunytskyi

Bright white and red lights on six lines of traffic, snaking through an unlit city at nightfall.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

For weeks now, Russia has been attacking Ukraine's energy supply. How are people preparing for an emergency?
ConflictsNovember 11, 2022
A view of green trees through a window in a burned out building

Ukraine war: Reconstruction booms in Kyiv

Ukraine war: Reconstruction booms in Kyiv

Builders in Kyiv are busy reconstructing homes hit by Russian shelling. Residents hope to move back in before winter.
PoliticsSeptember 15, 2022
Burned out buildings in Mariupol

Russia's 'filtration' of civilians fleeing Ukraine

Russia's 'filtration' of civilians fleeing Ukraine

The Russian army has set up so-called filtration camps to screen civilians for political views before evacuation.
ConflictsApril 28, 2022
A woman holds her baby girl in the basement of a Kyiv maternity hospital

Ukraine: Women giving birth in basements and bunkers

Ukraine: Women giving birth in basements and bunkers

Russia keeps attacking Ukrainian cities. Many expectant mothers have been forced to give birth in basements.
PoliticsMarch 9, 2022
