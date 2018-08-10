 Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned filmmaker | Film | DW | 10.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Human rights

Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned filmmaker

Oleg Sentsov, the Ukrainian filmmaker on a hunger strike in a Russian prison, debuted with a film that was shown at prestigious international festivals.

Screenshot Oleg Senzow (Official Website of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation )

"Gamer" was Sentsov's first feature film as director and screenwriter following two short films made a few years earlier. Released in 2011 in Russian and Ukrainian, "Gamer" tells the story of a young gamer who lives with his mother in Simferepol, a city on the Crimean peninsula. The movie premiered in Rotterdam to much praise in 2012 and also showed at several other international film festivals.

Sentsov started his next film, "Rhino," in 2013 but never finished as he took time off to join the Euromaidan movement protests in Ukraine. 

The Ukrainian artist also wrote and published short stories in Russian, translated into English and published by Pen International in June along with an appeal for his immediate release. The international association of writers repeated that urgent demand:

"I was born in Friday the 13th," begins the short story titled "Autobiography." "I guess that's why I've had such a fun life."

In "Testament", published first in Russian in 2015, the man who has dwindled after almost three months of refusing to eat, mused about death: "We are all going to die. Each in our own way."

In the third story, "Dog", he reminisced about his childhood pet.

In May, several literature Nobel laureates and directors including Germany's Herta Müller and Belarusian writer and Nobel Literature Prize winner Svetlana Alexievich urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German foreign minister in a letter "not to turn a blind eye to this difficult situation."

Oleg Sentsov, they wrote, "can not become a casualty of Russia's political judiciary."

Iranian film director Mohsen Makhmalbaf, the winner of this year's prestigious Robert Bresson Award at the Venice Film Festival, dedicated the prize to Oleg Sentsov, saying that "nothing but wishing for the freedom of people of his country has brought Oleg Sentsov a brutal 20 years imprisonment."

"Oleg Sentsov should make new films, not count years in prison," he said.

Others who have petitioned on behalf of the Ukrainian filmmaker include the Toronto Film Festival and the European Film Academy.

Celebrities calling for his release include US bestselling author Steven King, German filmmakers Volker Schlöndorff and Wim Wenders, Hollywood star Johnny Depp, British directors Mike Leigh, Stephen Daldry and Ken Loach as well as the Russian activists and founders of Pussy Riot, Masha Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova.

Accused of a terrorist plot, Sentsov was arrested by Russian security forces after Moscow forcibly annexed Crimea in 2014, taken to Russia and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Sentsov has urged the release of other jailed Ukrainians. He has been on a hunger strike since mid-May.

DW recommends

Russia and Ukraine discuss prisoner 'exchange' involving film director Oleg Sentsov

Vladimir Putin has spoken with Petro Poroshenko about a possible prisoner swap. Several Ukrainian prisoners in Russia are on a hunger strike, including film director Oleg Sentsov, who is serving a 20-year sentence. (09.06.2018)  

Opinion: Sentsov lost in court, but he's no loser

A Russian court has sentenced Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov to 20 years in prison on terrorism charges. DW's Juri Rescheto says that if the court meant to instill fear in Russians, it missed the mark. (25.08.2015)  

Related content

Petro Poroshenko Wladimir Putin Ukraine Russland Konflikt

Russia and Ukraine discuss prisoner 'exchange' involving film director Oleg Sentsov 09.06.2018

Vladimir Putin has spoken with Petro Poroshenko about a possible prisoner swap. Several Ukrainian prisoners in Russia are on a hunger strike, including film director Oleg Sentsov, who is serving a 20-year sentence.

Scrrenshot Facebook- Yulia Tymoshenko

Ukraine's Yulia Tymoshenko to run in next year's presidential election 20.06.2018

The two-time ex-prime minister, who spent three years in jail for corruption, says she will run against Petro Poroshenko. Although she enjoys undying support in some quarters, many voters see her as part of the problem.

Ukraine Donezk Panzer pro-russischer Separatisten

Ukraine and Russia interests 'far apart' as peace talks resume in Berlin 11.06.2018

Germany's Heiko Maas has hosted the foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine, as talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict resumed for the first time in 16 months. Maas has warned that talks will be "tough."

Film

Screenshot Oleg Senzow (Official Website of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation )

Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned filmmaker

Oleg Sentsov, the Ukrainian filmmaker on a hunger strike in a Russian prison, debuted with a film that was shown at prestigious international festivals. 

Europe

Auschwitz survivor and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Elie Wiesel 1928 - 2016 (picture-alliance/CNP/AdMedia/D. Brack)

Romania: Police probe anti-Semitic graffiti at Elie Wiesel childhood home

Romanian police have opened an inquiry into anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on the home of Auschwitz survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. One of the comments said Wiesel, who died in 2016, was "in hell with Hitler." 

Music

Jean-Guihen Queyras (picture-alliance/F. Toulet)

Europe in unity and diversity

Haydn, Bartok and Europe: how does all that go together? You'll find out in this concert from Heidelberg Spring, where Francois-Xavier Roth leads the fabulous Mahler Chamber Orchestra. 

Arts

Deutschland Ruhrtriennale 2018 | Szene aus der Produktion The Head and The Load (Stella Olivier)

'Anti-Semitic' BDS controversy overshadows German music festival

Migration is in focus at this year's Ruhrtriennale in western Germany. The experimental program with a premiere by a Syrian director is attractive, but Young Fathers' support of the BDS movement has caused rumblings. 

Digital Culture

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

Lifestyle

Symbolbild: Jammern (Colourbox/G. Fornasar)

Always yammering: Why Germans love to complain

Rain or shine, hot or cold: Germans, it is said, complain a lot. Yet polls show that they are more satisfied overall than they have been for a long time. So where's the beef? And what's wrong with griping anyway? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  