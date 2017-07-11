 Oldest person in the world, Kane Tanaka, dies at 119 | News | DW | 25.04.2022

News

Oldest person in the world, Kane Tanaka, dies at 119

A Japanese woman believed to be the oldest in the world has died at the age of 119. Kane Tanaka was born on January 2, 1903, and saw the reigns of five Japanese emperors.

Celebration of 117th birthday Kane Tanaka, recognized as the world s oldest living person by Guinness World Records, is pictured in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, on Jan. 5, 2020.

Japanese authorities say Kane Tanaka, listed as the oldest person in the world, died of natural causes

Japanese authorities on Monday announced the death of the woman believed to have been the oldest living person in the world.

The local government in Fukuoka, in southwestern Japan, said Kane Tanaka had died on April 19 at the age of 119.

Guinness World Records listed Tanaka as the oldest living person in the world and paid tribute in a Twitter post.

Tanaka's secrets: Early to bed, early to rise, good food and lifelong learning

According to the organization, Tanaka was the second-oldest person ever recorded, behind Jeanne Calment who lived to the age of 122, although that is disputed.

Tanaka was born on January 2, 1903, the same year the Wright brothers made their first successful flight.

Tanaka married at the age of 19 and would go on to have four children of her own and would adopt a fifth child.

In 1937 Tanaka's oldest son and husband went to fight in the war with China, while she remained behind and sold noodles for a living.

In addition to the two World Wars, Tanaka lived through the 1918 flu pandemic and the coronavirus pandemic.

Tanaka said eating tasty food and studying were her secrets to a long life, along with going to bed at 9 p.m. and rising at 6 a.m.

Her family said she would do sums and calligraphy each day to help stay focused.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, French nun Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, now becomes the oldest living person on the planet, aged 118 years and 73 days.

Picture of French nun Lucile Randon

The Gerontology Research Group says French nun Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is now the oldest person in the world

kb/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

