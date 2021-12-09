Olaf Scholz: 'Get vaccinated, protect your life and the lives of others'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given his first formal government briefing to parliament since taking office last week, touching on issues ranging from the pandemic to climate change, and even some foreign policy.
New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Brussels to meet his EU counterparts. Russian tension with Ukraine tops the agenda even before a Berlin court said that Moscow had ordered a 2019 murder.
Germany's incoming coalition government needs to hit the ground running. Fighting the COVID pandemic is the most pressing task.
Who is the new head of government? Social Democrat Olaf Scholz has a lot of experience with political top jobs, but lacks charisma. He has often been underestimated.
