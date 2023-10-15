  1. Skip to content
Off grid: How renewables changed a remote Pakistan village

Irfan Aftab
October 15, 2023

The remote Lachman Kohli village is not connected to the national grid. Now, thanks to solar power, the village has become energy self-sufficient. Children can learn at night and parents' lives continue, after the sun goes down.

