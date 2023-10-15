Off grid: How renewables changed a remote Pakistan village

TechnologyPakistanOff grid: How renewables changed a remote Pakistan village To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTechnologyPakistanIrfan Aftab10/15/2023October 15, 2023The remote Lachman Kohli village is not connected to the national grid. Now, thanks to solar power, the village has become energy self-sufficient. Children can learn at night and parents' lives continue, after the sun goes down. https://p.dw.com/p/4XM2LAdvertisement