 Of noble paths and karma: Buddhism 101 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 17.12.2018

Culture

Of noble paths and karma: Buddhism 101

Buddhist teachings and practices have the goal of Enlightenment — a simple yet challenging claim for a religion that sometimes works with riddles, as DW's Rick Fulker learned in an exhibition on Buddhism.

  • A golden sculpture depics the birth of the Buddha, emerging from the side of a woman's body (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Birth of the Buddha

    According to legend, the Buddha was born in the 4th or 5th century B.C — or rather, reborn. Having done good deeds in his many earlier lives, he entered the world in an extraordinary way: a perfect being, he slipped out of the side of his earthly mother, Queen Maya.

  • Cartoon-like drawing on an 18th century Japanese paper roll showing the horse-mounted Buddha riding on a clowd (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Carried forth on a cloud

    "Buddha" translates as "the enlightened one," but the Buddha, born as a prince, also had an earthly name: Siddhartha Gautama. Discontented with his life in wealth and privilege, he stole forth one night to seek truth in a life of poverty. So as not to be heard during his flight, he rode off on a cloud.

  • Two objects: 1) a stone depiction of the Buddha with a bird nest on his head, and 2) another one showing an emaciated man begging for food (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Asceticism and mortification of the flesh

    It is said that while fasting and meditating, the Buddha sat so utterly still that a bird built its nest in his hair. But learning that negation of the physical self did not take him further on his path, he broke the fast and sought a way of moderation to unite body and soul, the physical and the spiritual.

  • A kneeing golden gazelle (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Animals are sacred too

    After attaining Enlightenment, the Buddha became a teacher whose sermons were so compelling that even animals would come to hear them. At his death, he left the cycle of rebirths, entered Nirvana — and ceased to exist.

  • Clay tablets depict episodes from the life of the Buddha (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Clay propaganda

    The Buddha lived before reading and writing existed in India, so his teachings were passed on in an oral tradition — and later, in pictorial depictions such as these clay tablets, found in places as diverse as India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Tibet. They were commonly buried at the construction of temples or carried by pilgrims.

  • Golden carving depicts a figure with eleven heads and eight arms (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara

    Another being attaining Enlightenment was Avalokiteshvara, who was so filled with compassion at mankind's suffering that his head broke into a thousand pieces. Out of them, the transcendent Buddha Amitabha fashioned 11 heads and eight arms, so that Avalokiteshvara might see the world's sufferings and come to the aid of those in need.

  • Three carvings depict women holding children (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Bodhisattvas

    Bodhisattvas are enlightened beings who have opted to remain in the world. Some of them strive for the redemption of all living beings. Others, such as these Bodhisattvas of Compassion, fulfill the wish of parents desiring children.

  • White carving of a smiling man with long earlobes and a fat stomach (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Jambhala, god of wealth

    This smiling Buddha motif refers back to a monk whose friendliness and contentment were legendary. He crammed everything he found or was given, valuable or not, into his sack, symbolizing the notion that every object has value. Believers call on Jambhala to intercede to end poverty or to grant prosperity in this world.

  • Golden sculpture showing a beautiful deity (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Tara

    One Bodhisattva cried out of compassion for the world until his tears created a lake. On the lotus flowers growing in the lake sits the goddess Tara, giving hope and joy to care-worn individuals.

  • Golden Buddha head mounted on a wall and surrounded by sketched figures (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Richly decorated temple

    Around 550 A.D., rulers of the northern Chinese Qi dynasty had over 2,300 grottoes carved into stone and adorned them with 100,000 sculptures. The temples were plundered in early 20th century, the figures' heads and hands chopped off and sold on the art market. In 2005, scientists were able to identify the original location of this Buddha head and virtually reconstruct the grotto it once occupied.

  • Three monks in bright orange robes stand in front of a stone sculpture of the Buddha (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    The Buddha and his followers

    Shown for the first time outside a museum in Peshawar, Pakistan is one of the largest Buddhist sculptures from the 1st and 2nd centuries A.D. It was found in Gandhara. This region in modern-day Afghanistan and Pakistan was once settled by Greeks, which is why this Buddha is reminiscent of Greek art. Monks from China, Taiwan and Myanmar came to the opening of the exhibition in Zurich.

  • Tiny colorful stones of various shapes and forms (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Precious burial objects

    The Zurich exhibition's biggest sensation is rather small. These tiny stones were found at a burial site in northern India in 1898 along with human ashes. Buried with them was an inscription in ancient Sanskrit reading "These are the remains of the Buddha."

  • Photo of an excavated Buddhist grave (Peppé Family)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Proof of the Buddha's existence?

    The stones and ashes were discovered in a "stupa," a Buddhist grave in the village of Piprahwa by William Claxton Peppé, a British colonial engineer and landowner. The discovery was seen as proof that the Buddha actually existed as a historic figure.

  • Glass-covered wooden case with precious stones. Inscription: From the Peppé Stupa at Piprahwa (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    120 years in obscurity

    After discovering the Stupa of Piprahwa, Peppé gave the ashes to monasteries in Asia, where they have been venerated by millions of Buddhists. The greater part of the precious stones remained in family custody however. Now, 120 years after coming to the light of day, they are being shown publicly for the first time.

  • Luke Peppé sits in a wheelchair and views the exhibit of tiny stones in a glass case (DW/R. Fulker)

    Myths and methods of Buddhism

    Indiana Jones' great-grandson

    This man calls his great-grandfather William Claxton Peppé "the original Indiana Jones." For the past six years, Luke Peppé and his brothers have been the custodians of the precious stones and intend to show them to the world. Next stop: an exhibition in New York.

    Author: Rick Fulker


The master says to his student: "If you have a stick, I will give it to you. If you have no stick, I will take it away."

Huh? Where does that absurd saying come from? Three retro-looking black telephones stand in a row on a table, objects of an exhibition. One is invited to remove the receiver and dial a number. I choose the third phone, dial 9, and a male voice reads me the above-quoted koan — to use a term from Zen Buddhism. A koan is spoken by a Zen master with the intention of stimulating thought and meditation in his student. And it often presents a riddle difficult to solve, at least by means of logic.

World religion or philosophy?

The Western fascination with Buddhism goes back a long way. The German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer was strongly influenced by Buddhist teachings. Reading Schopenhauer, the composer Richard Wagner represented Buddhist thought in his operas Tristan and Isolde and Parsifal — and even planned a Buddhist opera that was never written: Der Sieger (The Victor). The author Hermann Hesse made Buddhism the subject of his novel Siddhartha. 1960's counter-culture was impacted by the Beatles' discovery of the religion.

Rick Fulker stands in front of a large Buddha sculpture from Pakistan (Simone Nickl)

The exhibition in Zurich was Rick Fulker's most interesting encounter with that world of thought

Roughly 360 million persons in the world profess to be Buddhists, most of them living in Tibet, Sri Lanka, Korea, China, Japan and the countries of southeast Asia. But because the religion lacks central institutions, the exact number is difficult to ascertain. More than 200,000 active Buddhists are said to live in Germany.

The name Buddha translates as "The Enlightened One." But: "The Buddha is not a god but rather a wise man who found a path to Enlightenment," says the Taiwanese monk Bhikkhu Vupasama Thero, who came to the exhibition called "Next Stop: Nirvana" in Zurich. On the most valuable exhibit — precious stones from a grave-site being shown in public for the first time — he adds: "These jewels symbolize the fact that the Buddha was a real human being and not an invented story."

Man at the center of the cosmos

That historical figure named Siddhartha Gautama is said to have been a prince born in northern India 2,500 years ago. The young man lived a life of privilege but discovered at one point that there is suffering in the world. Turning his back on his life of ease, he lived as a hermit in poverty, but found that self-negation did not deliver him or others from suffering either. Discovering a way of moderation, he learned to bring body and soul into a state of harmony. After reaching Enlightenment, he had a number of disciples who carried his teachings forth into the world. Written documents originated only centuries later.

Japanese paper roll (DW/R. Fulker)

The life of the Buddha, depicted like a cartoon drawing on this 18th century Japanese paper roll

Like other religions, Buddhism has various schools of faith and movements. The Buddhist cosmology is populated by good and evil spirits. But unlike the monotheistic book religions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam, Buddhism knows no single, personified creator of the universe. It is a faith without God, priests or churches.

"Man is the focus here, and he can only be happy as a consequence of his actions," says the exhibition's curator, the Indologist and religion scholar Johannes Beltz. The supreme goal of this faith is Nirvana, which, however, is not comparable to paradise. "The concept describes a state of being that is beyond the scope of conventional language," says Beltz. "But there are also Buddhists who believe that one can reach Nirvana during their own life."

Faith and meditation

Faith is the central element in some religions, but in Buddhism, faith is the foundation of wisdom — and meditation an instrument for attaining it. The precondition: one must find the source of suffering in one's self and change accordingly. Doing so incorporates teaching and action.

The teachings include the Four Noble Truths: 

First: life is suffering.

Second: the causes of suffering are greed, hate and ignorance.

Third: future happiness depends on the end of suffering and the avoidance of these causes.

Fourth: The avoidance of suffering and the attainment of happiness are the results of action.

Dalai Lama (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

The best-known Buddhist in Western countries: the 14th Dalai Lama

What action? That leads to the next step: the Noble Eightfold Path, with the eight elements divided into three categories. "Wisdom" includes Right Understanding, which gives direction and orientation. Secondly, and of central importance, is Right Thought, because in Buddhism, thought determines the quality and value of life.

The category of "Moral Virtue" has three elements: Right Speech, Right Action and Right Livelihood. These rules of conduct include things like avoiding lying, harsh speech or idle talk and respecting life, property and personal relationships. In this teaching, negative thoughts result from egoism and its limitations, while happiness results from selflessness.

Finally, the three elements in the "Meditation" group: Right Effort, Right Mindfulness and Right Concentration. 

A modern religion

If that seems like a lot of information at first encounter, one might focus instead on the concept of karma, the force that connects man to the world. Even more: through karma, all things are interconnected. Karma insures that every action has a cause and an effect. Every existing thing — be it matter or of spirit — exists out of a confluence of various factors. The Buddhist inquires, "Why is the world as it is?", and his task is to seek to understand the world and to examine how phenomena originate.

That sounds like science, even like physics — and it comes as no coincidence that the great physicist Albert Einstein once said, "If there is any religion that would cope with modern scientific needs, it would be Buddhism." 

Child gazes at a Buddhist sculpture (Museum Rietberg/O. Schweizer)

A spirit of curiosity is important in Buddhist teaching

Buddhism is constantly being questioned even by its closest adherents — and in a fully practical manner. "This exhibition is an occasion to think again about what Buddhism is and about whether the teaching is right or not," says Bhikkhu Vupasama Thero. "That includes asking the question: Does it really help? And if not, we should think about what the right Buddha teaching is. That is the most important consideration: how to help people like you and me." 

Thinking about the right Buddhist teaching would go beyond my own level of knowledge at this time, so I'll continue to brood over that stick I didn't have that was taken away and the one I did have that was then given to me.

The exhibition "Next Stop: Nirvana" in the Museum Rietberg in Zurich is open until March 31, 2019.

