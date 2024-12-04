  1. Skip to content
Notorious football, movie star O.J. Simpson dies aged 67

Lara Babalola
April 12, 2024

In the 1990s, O.J. Simpson's alleged murder of his wife and her friend has gripped the nation, exposing the racial and policing divisions in US. Yet, the former football star and actor's life has been marked by controversies.

Migrants removed from an illegal encampment follow a city worker to a bus

US: Tensions grow in Denver over help for migrants

Concerns are rising in the western US city over the cost of aiding and housing tens of thousands of migrants.
MigrationMarch 21, 202401:54 min
A woman shops in a supermarket in Los Angeles, California

US: Southern states hit hard by inflation trust Trump more

In Arkansas, high prices are hitting poor families hard, making them skeptical of the policies of President Joe Biden.
PoliticsMarch 4, 202407:40 min
Teresa Lancaster and Jean Wehner on a footbridge

Catholic Church faces flurry of US abuse cases

DW reporter Kaukab Shairani meets two women who, decades ago, were sexually abused by the same priest.
CrimeJune 21, 202303:03 min
