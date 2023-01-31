  1. Skip to content
An oil and gas platform off Norway
The fund invests revenue from Norway's oil and gas sectorsImage: Abaca/picture alliance
BusinessNorway

Norway sovereign wealth fund reports $164 billion loss

40 minutes ago

One of the world's largest investors — and its biggest sovereign wealth fund — has reported a record loss for 2022.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mtqn

The $1.3 trillion Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, which owns real estate and company stocks around the world, posted a record loss on investment of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion; €151.9 billion) for 2022.

The sovereign wealth fund's largest loss previously was 633 billion crowns in 2008. 

How serious are the losses?

The loss ends a record-breaking streak in which annual returns from the fund exceeded one trillion crowns in each of the three years from 2019 to 2021 — more than four trillion crowns combined.

"The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.

Revenue from the Norwegian oil and gas sector was used to establish the fund in 1996. Assets include stakes in some 9,300 businesses globally, representing about 1.3% of all listed stocks. The fund also has investments in bonds, real estate, and renewable energy projects.

More to come...

rc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

A Chinese navy flag flies above a destroyer

Will more NATO support increase tensions in Asia?

Politics18 hours ago
