Northern Ireland: Sinn Fein secures historic election win

Sinn Fein, the Irish nationalist party that aspires to remove Northern Ireland from British rule to create a united Ireland, has on won the largest number of seats in the Belfast legislature, official results showed on Saturday.

With almost all the votes counted, Sinn Fein secured 27 seats, while the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the largest in the Northern Ireland Assembly for two decades, has 24. Only two seats were left to declare.

Pro-British unionist parties, mainly supported by the region's Protestant population, have been preeminent in Northern Ireland for a century.

A 'new era'

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill said earlier on Saturday that Northern Ireland was entering a "new era" as her party was looking set to win.

"It's a defining moment for our politics and our people," she said. "I will provide leadership which is inclusive, which celebrates diversity, which guarantees rights and equality for those who have been excluded, discriminated against or ignored in the past," she added.

The largest group in the legislature has the right to provide the first minister in Belfast. O'Neill is likely to take the position.

A first minister advocating a united Ireland would represent a radical change in the province's politics.

As the former political wing of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army (IRA), Sinn Fein is committed to a referendum on reunification with the Republic of Ireland to the south.

A referendum that could see Northern Ireland become part of the neighboring Republic of Ireland and leave the UK is ultimately at the discretion of the British government and likely to be years away. The Good Friday peace accord does, however, stipulate that if it ever appears "likely" that "a majority of those voting" would support reunification, the UK should enable such a poll.

O'Neill had downplayed the party's calls for Irish unity during the election campaign. She said the economically left-leaning party was "not fixated" on a date for a sovereignty poll, instead being focused on helping people deal with a cost-of-living crisis.

But, on Saturday, O'Neil said a "healthy conversation is already underway" about Irish reunification. "Let's have a healthy debate about what our future looks like," she added.

Northern Ireland's changing border The Irish Free State Britain's response to Irish demands for independence was devolution within the UK, or home rule. Pro-British Unionists didn't want to be governed by Dublin, so two parliaments were set up, for Northern and Southern Ireland. However, nationalists still pushed for full independence and in 1922 Southern Ireland was superseded by the Irish Free State as enshrined in the Anglo-Irish Treaty (pictured).

Northern Ireland's changing border The Six Counties Northern Ireland had been carved in a way that allowed Protestant loyalists to stay in control, but also ensure the region was large enough to be viable. It included four majority-Protestant counties in the ancient province of Ulster, as well as the two Catholic nationalist counties. Three of Ulster's counties — Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan — were placed on the Southern Ireland side of the border.

Northern Ireland's changing border No laughing matter? Involving members of the British, Irish and devolved Belfast governments, a 1924-25 boundary commission looked at the whether the border should stay where it was. It broadly remained in the same place, often cutting through communities across its 310 miles. The Spike Milligan novel "Puckoon," made into a film (above), charted the problems brought to a fictional Irish village divided by the border.

Northern Ireland's changing border Roadside customs checks The new border's checkpoints initially regulated the movement of certain goods, with movement of people being free. However, the Anglo-Irish Trade War of the 1930s saw tariffs imposed on foods and later coal and steel. The dispute ended in 1936, but Ireland still pursued protectionist policies into the 1950s. Customs stayed in place until the advent of the EU Single Market in 1993.

Northern Ireland's changing border Bloody legacy With an escalation in fighting in Northern Ireland in 1969, British troops were sent to the province, fueling nationalist resentment. The border was heavily guarded to stop weapons smuggling from the Republic. The South Armagh stretch was particularly notorious. The Irish Republican Army's South Armagh Brigade is thought to have killed about 165 British troops and police from 1970 to 1997.

Northern Ireland's changing border South of the Border The border was also policed by the Republic of Ireland's security forces, who intensified their anti-terror efforts in the late 1970s. They worked with the British, but the working relationship was not an easy one. To communicate with Irish counterparts, British troops at one time had to speak to the Northern Irish police, who would contact the Irish police, who would then call the Irish army.

Northern Ireland's changing border Watchtowers and rifle sights Despite the end of customs in 1993, the threat of terror still loomed and the border remained militarized, with watchtowers and soldiers. After the 1998 Good Friday Agreement — which brought back devolved government to Northern Ireland and sought to address issues such as policing and paramilitarism — the IRA eventually halted its campaign of violence as border security disappeared.

Northern Ireland's changing border Barely noticeable The border today remains as invisible as it has ever been, with free movement of traffic between the Republic and the North. The picture shows two policemen, one British, one Irish, watching as a foreign leg of the Giro d'Italia crosses the border in Armagh.

Northern Ireland's changing border Anything to declare? There were fears that Brexit would make a hard border necessary, given that Britain has left both the EU Customs Union and Single Market. The border issue was one of three conditions laid out by the EU for talks on future trade after the separation. Campaigners, like those pictured above, had sought to remind the public of what a hard border would look like.

Northern Ireland's changing border Border in the Irish Sea Customs officials check freight trucks as they disembark from a ferry at the Northern Irish port of Larne. The inspections effectively created a customs border in the Irish Sea, avoiding the need for checks on land. The arrangement has led to supply problems for some businesses. However, it has been touted as good for Northern Ireland, giving firms there free access to both the UK and EU markets. Author: Richard Connor



Unionist party leader concedes

Before the vote count ended, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson conceded on Saturday that his rivals in Sinn Fein were set for election victory.

"Certainly it looks at the moment as if Sinn Fein will emerge as the largest party," he told broadcaster Sky News, while reiterating that the DUP would refuse to join a new government without changes to a post-Brexit trading deal between the UK and EU.

That arrangement — effectively creating a barrier within the United Kingdom — makes many unionists uncomfortable.

Watch video 26:00 DUP official: EU & UK have huge weight of responsibility for N. Ireland peace

What happens next?

The party in second place would be able to choose the deputy first minister — a position that holds the same effective governmental power in Northern Ireland's unique power-sharing arrangement.

The new legislators in Northern Ireland will meet next week to try to form an executive. If they do not succeed within six months, the administration will collapse.

That would mean a new election and continued uncertainty.

The Northern Ireland vote took place at the same time as regional elections in other parts of the UK, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party losing control of key councils in London.

tj,rc/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)