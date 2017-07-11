North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigns

Zoran Zaev, the prime minister of North Macedonia, announced his resignation on Sunday night.

His exit from office comes after his party, the Social Democrats, suffered losses in local elections.

Zaev said at a press conference, "I take responsibility for these developments. I resign from the post of prime minister and party president."

Zaev is considered a Western-leaning reformer.

Watch video 26:01 Zoran Zaev on Conflict Zone

In the capital Skopje, Danela Arsovska, the opposition candidate for mayor, received 55.85% of the vote whereas the incumbent Social Democratic mayor Petre Sigelov received only 40.6% with 60% of the votes reported.

The electoral defeat could also disrupt the ruling coalition government. Zaev's party has a narrow majority of 62 of 120 seats with junior coalition partners from the country's Albanian minority.

ar/aw (AP, Reuters)