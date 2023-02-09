North Korea displays new solid-fueled ballistic missile

Most of the ballistic missiles in the country use liquid fuel, which requires them to be loaded with a propellant at the launch site. This is known to be a time-consuming process.
However, the ICBM is a solid-fuel missile, which means it offers greater mobility and reduces launch preparation time.
The ICBM could also make North Korea's nuclear missiles difficult to spot and destroy during a conflict.
It is unclear when the new missiles will be tested. North Korea has sometimes displayed mockups at the parade.
Apart from the ICBM, Kim Jong Un's wishlist also included tactical nuclear weapons, hypersonic missiles, nuclear-powered submarines and spy satellites.
A closely-watched parade
Satellite images released by the US-based firm Maxar Technologies showed huge missile-carrying trucks passing Pyongyang's Kim II Sung Square as thousands of spectators watched.
The parade took place after Kim called for an "exponential" increase in Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal. This is the fourth nighttime parade held by the country in recent years.
"Following the apparent Hwasong-17 ICBM pairs are four unidentified but apparently similarly-sized canisterized systems," Joseph Dempsey, a defense researcher at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said on Twitter.
Ankit Panda, a US-based security expert with Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said that the canisterized ICBM might be the one seen during the 2017 parade and has not been tested thus far.