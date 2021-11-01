Visit the new DW website

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance. Members - including most of western Europe, the United States, Canada and Turkey - agree to mutual defense in response to an attack by any external party.

NATO is based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on April 4, 1949, four years after the end of WW II. It has 28 members, West Germany joined in 1955.The organization, which has its headquarters in Brussels, was drawn into the breakup of Yugoslavia, and conducted its first military interventions in the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. DW's content tagged "NATO" appears on this page.

Ministerpr‰sident der ehemaligen jugoslawischen Republik Mazedonien, Zoran Zaev, Deutschland, Berlin, Bundeskanzleramt, Besuch des Ministerpr‰sidenten der ehemaligen jugoslawischen Republik Mazedonien, Zoran Zaev. Gemeinsame Presseunterrichtung, 21.02.2018 *** Prime Minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Zoran Zaev-Germany Berlin Chancellor s Office visit of the Prime Minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia Zoran Zaev joint press briefing 21 02 2018

North Macedonia: PM Zoran Zaev, the man who went 'all in' is all out 01.11.2021

For the first time in North Macedonia's 30-year history, a prime minister has resigned. Zoran Zaev stepped down after a defeat in local elections, plunging North Macedonia into political crisis.
ARCHIV - 10.05.2013, Afghanistan, Kundus: Soldaten der Bundeswehr hören im Feldlager in Kundus einer Rede von Bundeskanzlerin Merkel (CDU) zu, die die deutschen Truppen in Afghanistan besuchte. (zu dpa «Mehr als 20 Milliarden Euro für Auslandseinsätze der Bundeswehr» vom 27.11.2018) Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/Pool/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

EU defense ambitions should not 'duplicate' NATO: Stoltenberg 22.10.2021

Several EU member states are seeking a bloc-wide rapid reaction force. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the defense efforts should not duplicate existing structures.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 21.10.2021 21.10.2021

NATO-Russia relations at post-Cold War low - Assault on democracy: the murder of a British MP - Food for thought at the Frankfurt Book Fair - An apology to the Algerian auxiliaries abandoned by France - Hungary's opposition unites against Orban - How to Restore an ecosystem near you - A seasonal peek into an Italian wardrobe - Scottish climate politics as Glasgow prepares to host COP26

This handout photo taken from a video released on Thursday, April 22, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, shows Russian troops take part in drills in Crimea. The Russian military is conducting massive drills in Crimea involving dozens of navy ships and thousands of troops in a show of force amid tensions with Ukraine. The maneuvers were described as the largest since Russia annexed Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

NATO defense ministers talking Russia as relations plummet 21.10.2021

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says ties between the military alliance and Moscow are at a "low point." Alliance defense ministers are to discuss a master plan to defend against a potential Russian attack.
NEW YORK CITY, USA - SEPTEMBER 24, 2021: A Russian national flag seen during the Russia - the Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS

With dueling downgrades, NATO-Russia diplomacy is at a new low 19.10.2021

Dueling diplomatic downgrades by NATO and the Kremlin have brought relations to their lowest levels in recent memory. Teri Schultz looks at the implications for both sides.
23.02.2017, NATO-Fahne und Rußland-Fähnchen, Flagge, Fahne, Fähnchen, Rußland, russisch, NATO, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Militärpakt, Militär, Symbol, Logo 23 02 2017 NATO Flag and Russia Flag Flag Flag Flag Russia Russian NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization Military symbol emblem

Opinion: NATO-Russia rift is next level in Putin's escalation 19.10.2021

Officially freezing relations with the trans-Atlantic alliance gives the Kremlin a new chance to raise tensions on NATO's eastern flank and with Ukraine, writes Konstantin Eggert.
6657005 23.09.2021 In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive for their meeting in New York, the United States. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use. Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia suspends its mission to NATO 18.10.2021

The Kremlin is also closing the alliance's liaison mission in Moscow. The announcement comes after NATO expelled eight members of the Russian mission to the military alliance.
NATO - Hauptquartier in Bruessel, 20.11.2019 Berlin Deutschland *** NATO Headquarters in Brussels, 20 11 2019 Berlin Germany PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxImo/photothek.netx

NATO expels 8 from Russian mission as 'intelligence officers' 06.10.2021

NATO says some members of Russia's mission to the military alliance are really undeclared intelligence officers and has banned them. The move could prompt Moscow's ire.
ARCHIV 2013****Ein deutscher Kfor-Soldat trägt am 10.12.2013 in Novo Selo während einer Weihnachtsfeier das Kfor-Wappen. Der amtierende Bundesverteidigungsminister besucht das deutsche Kfor-Truppenkontingent. Foto: Maurizio Gambarini/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

NATO patrols Kosovo-Serbia border as tensions soar 27.09.2021

KFOR peacekeepers are "closely monitoring the situation" amid the worst tensions between Serbia and Kosovo in a decade, sparked by a row over car registration plates.

Osmani: If Kosovo delivers, the European Union should also deliver 17.09.2021

In an interview with DW, the president of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, confirms her commitment to EU integration and NATO. She also emphasizes the country's full support of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers war crimes court.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, center, and high level Russian and Belarusian officers attend the joint strategic exercises of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad-2021 at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground, Belarus, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The military drills attend by servicemen of military units and divisions of the Western Military District, representatives of the leadership headquarters and personnel of military contingents of the armed forces of Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia. (BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

Belarus: Lukashenko eyes $1 billion arms deal with Russia 12.09.2021

Belarusian state news showed President Alexander Lukashenko in fatigues inspecting joint military exercises with Russia. The arms deal with Moscow could include the state-of-the-art S-400 missile system.
17.09.2017*****A multiple rocket launcher system fires during the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, at an undisclosed location in Belarus, September 17, 2017. Picture taken September 17, 2017. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Russia, Belarus to demonstrate strength with joint maneuvers 10.09.2021

Ten countries will participate in strategic military exercises in Russia and Belarus. Neighboring countries have announced similar exercises. Observers say there is a return to a familiar Cold War routine.

PANJSHIR, AFGHANISTAN - SEPTEMBER 6: Taliban members patrol after they took over Panjshir Valley, the only province the group had not seized during its sweep last month in Afghanistan on September 6, 2021. Bilal Guler / Anadolu Agency

Taliban claim Panjshir victory, resistance forces dispute claim 06.09.2021

Thousands of Taliban fighters have reportedly swarmed into the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan. Resistance forces in the last major holdout against the Taliban say they're still fighting the group.
Karikatur von Sergey Elkin. Thema: Ende der US-Präsenz in Afghanistan Karikatur - ein Flugzeug USA im Himmel und die Silhouette von Afghanistan im freien Fall mit den ausgestreckten Armen zum Flugzeug.

Opinion: The Afghanistan fiasco will not herald a new world order 04.09.2021

The West's withdrawal from Afghanistan might be disgraceful for NATO — and Moscow and Beijing might be joyful — but Western values continue to have global appeal, says DW's Miodrag Soric.
Symbolbild zu den Terroranschlägen in Paris und dem Ausnahmezustand in Frankreich Panzer vor der Flagge der EU Europäische n Union | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: A joint EU force is not the answer to the Afghanistan fiasco 03.09.2021

An EU rapid reaction force would not have prevented the West's failure in Afghanistan, says DW's Bernd Riegert. He suggests that EU member states concentrate on strengthening their presence in NATO.
ARCHIVBILD 2004 *** A German Army officer, member of peacekeeping forces in Bosnia, places a new EUFOR signet on the uniform sleeve of a fewllow soldier at the German military base Rajlovac near Sarajevo, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2004. The old SFOR mission signs on all vehicles and uniforms are to be replaced by new European Union military mission EUFOR insignia as the SFOR mandate in Bosnia and Herzegovina expires on Dec. 2, 2004 and the peacekeeping mission in Bosnia is being transferred to the European Union. (AP Photo/Hidajet Delic)

Is the fall of Kabul the kick European defense needs? 02.09.2021

Laments and lessons learned: Afghanistan has provided another stark assessment of EU military autonomy. Teri Schultz looks at how Brussels is trying to build (itself) back better.
