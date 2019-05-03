 Nordic Pulse, part two | Music | DW | 03.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Nordic Pulse, part two

Programs with the Baltic Sea Philharmonic almost always expand one's musical horizon. This hour, more music from the Nordic countries.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Nordic Pulse, part two

Jean Sibelius is something of a national monument in his native Finland, but he actually strove not to be a nationalist but an internationalist composer, seeking a universal, classical style. His short works for theater include a musical fairy tale based on Shakespeare's "The Tempest," of which conductor Kristjan Järvi made his own arrangement. 

Imants Kalnins is not only a composer but also a politician and a former front man in rock bands. His Rock Symphony dates from 1972, at a time when his homeland was behind the Iron Curtain. To Kalnins, rock music was a medium of revolt against the establishment — just as it was in the West. And he felt that it had a power lacking in classical music. In a 1967 interview, Kalnins said, "Going to symphony concerts can become a passive experience and the private property of a small, musically-educated circle of society, an end in itself. I believe that art music would be more democratic and essential if it had continued to develop more in the same direction as song, dance and ritual." These are ideals conveyed in musical creations such as his "Rock Symphony."

Kristjan Järvi conducting (Baltic Sea Music Education Foundation e. V.)

Here the musicians of the Baltic Sea Philharmonic are reading scores, but just as often — and very unusually — they perform by heart.

Jean Sibelius
The Tempest. Concert suite, arranged by Kristjan Järvi 

Imants Kalnins
Rock Symphony (Symphony No. 4), 1st movement (excerpt)  

Jean Sibelius
Swan White, orchestral suite op. 54, 7th movement 

performed by:
Baltic Sea Philharmonic
Kristjan Järvi, conductor 
Recorded by North German Radio, Hamburg (NDR) in the Power Plant of the Museum of History and Technology in Peenemünde on September 22, 2018 

DW recommends

Germany's National Youth Orchestra at 50

This orchestra has given a platform to talented young musicians for half a century now, and under conductors like Karajan, Petrenko and Rattle, most of them have gone on to professional careers in music. (29.04.2019)  

How to celebrate Beethoven? The festival named after him shows the way

Another stone has been laid in the mosaic of the coming Beethoven anniversary year. At the International Trade Show (ITB) in Berlin, the Beethovenfest Bonn is giving a sneak preview of its special lineup. (07.03.2019)  

Beethoven House closes ahead of composer's anniversary year

Germany's most often visited music museum is closing its doors before the big year. What?!? Not to worry: It is set to reopen just in time for the yearlong celebration in 2020. Here's a preview. (22.02.2019)  

Nordic Pulse, part one

Russia, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Denmark and Sweden are the nine countries on the Baltic Sea. Germany's Usedom Music Festival focuses on the music of those countries, plus Norway. (29.03.2019)  

Storied maestros and maestro stories

Their tools are voice, body, words and eyes; their tactics joy, fear or intimidation. Looking at conductors past and present, we see that there are just as many different personality types here as in any other field. (04.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: Nordic Pulse, part two  

Related content

Orchester Baltic Sea Philharmonic

Nordic Pulse, part one 03.05.2019

Russia, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Denmark and Sweden are the nine countries on the Baltic Sea. Germany's Usedom Music Festival focuses on the music of those countries, plus Norway.

Classical music – no longer the preserve of white people 30.04.2019

During apartheid, classical music in South Africa was the preserve of white people. Now Buskaid, a music school in Johannesburg, is aiming to send classically trained musicians from the township of Soweto to the Symphony orchestras of the world.

50 Jahre Bundesjugendorchester

Germany's National Youth Orchestra at 50 29.04.2019

This orchestra has given a platform to talented young musicians for half a century now, and under conductors like Karajan, Petrenko and Rattle, most of them have gone on to professional careers in music.

Advertisement

Film

Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

An immortal Hollywood legend: Audrey Hepburn

During the 1950s and 60s, Audrey Hepburn was a screen goddess. She would have turned 90 on May 4. These are the films that made her a Hollywood icon.  

Books

Osnabrück, Türkische Schriftstellerin Aslı Erdogan erhält Erich-Maria-Remarque-Friedenpreis (DW/Basak Demir)

On torture and imprisonment in Turkey: author Asli Erdogan speaks

For four months, Turkish author Asli Erdogan sat behind bars in an Istanbul prison. Now living in exile, she spoke to DW about the political situation in her homeland; and the long-term trauma inflicted by torture.  

Music

50 Jahre Bundesjugendorchester (picture-alliance/dpa/Bundesjugendorchester/S. Pfruener)

6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

An orchestral musician needs self-discipline, communication and musical proficiency. These qualities are useful even after leaving an orchestra. Germany's top youth orchestra has brought forth world-class stars.  

Arts.21

Reconstruction of the Humboldt-Forum in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Humboldt Forum nears completion

As Berlin's Humboldt Forum nears completion, curators are thinking about how to best showcase the many exhibits. DW met Hartmut Dorgerloh, the director of the museum, to learn more.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  