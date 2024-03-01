Non-Consensual Porn

Millions of women are victims of fake sexual content on the internet, created with AI.

Deepfakes can look deceptively real, but the images, audio, or video recordings are manipulated.

When Kate Isaacs clicks on the video, she is thoroughly confused: She and a stranger are having sex. Her first thoughts are: "Who’s that man? Who’s recording this?” And then she realizes that the video is on the internet. After the initial shock, the reality hits her: This is a deepfake, and she is a victim of image-based sexual violence.

Worldwide, millions of women are knowingly or unknowingly victims of deepfake porn - pornographic content created by using artificial intelligence. The technology has advanced so rapidly that these days, anybody with a smartphone and a few pictures of their target can create and distribute deepfake porn, using freely accessible apps.

The real-world harm caused by virtual abuse is profound: Damaged reputations, career setbacks, threats of violence, depression, suicide. No one is safe, and anyone can be targeted. Yet it is almost impossible to defend oneself.



