Nigeria: Series of blasts kill at least 18

Nigerian emergency services said a series of blasts in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria killed at least 18 and wounded several others on Saturday.

In one of the three attacks, a woman with a baby strapped to her back detonated explosives at a wedding in the town of Gwoza near Cameroon, AFP news agency reported citing authorities.

A second blast took place at a hospital in the same town, and still another attack was carried out later in the day at the funeral for victims of the wedding blast, authorities said.

"So far, 18 deaths comprising children, men, females and pregnant women. The degree of injuries ranges from abdominal ruptures, scull fractures, and limb fractures" said Barkindo Saidu, head of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in a statement.

Authorities said 19 more were severely injured, and others had less serious injuries.

Threat of Boko Haram militants

The town of Gwoza had been captured by Boko Haram militants in 2014. It was taken back by the Nigerian military with the help of forces from Chad, but has been attacked several times since then.

Borno state has been at the center of the crisis, with Boko Haram and its splinter group, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) having been most active in the region.

Boko Haram has raided many towns and kidnapped or killed thousands and displaced about two million in the northeastern region. Although their power has been curtailed by the military, they continue to launch attacks on civilians.

The crisis has spread to Niger, Cameroon and Chad as well, and the countries have formed a military alliance to fight the extremist group.

