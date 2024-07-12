  1. Skip to content
Nigeria: School building collapses during class in Jos

July 12, 2024

Nigeria's emergency management agency said "several students" were killed when a school building collapsed. Images from the scene showed rescue workers and parents rushing towards the site.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iE7G
A crowd of people, including emergency workers, outside the collapsed school building in Jos. July 12, 2024.
Rescue workers and locals tried to clear the rubble and reach anybody trapped beneathImage: NEMA Nigeria/X

A school building in Nigeria collapsed on Friday, killing several students, according to government authorities. 

The incident took place in Busa Buji in Jos, in Nigeria's Plateau State, to the east of Abuja. 

"A two-story building housing Saint Academy (School) in Busa Buji in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State collapsed this morning killing several students," Nigeria's Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said online, sharing images apparently from the scene. 

The Reuters news agency cited an eyewitness as saying that seven motionless bodies had been pulled from the rubble. 

Rescuers trying to reach trapped school children under the rubble of a collapsed building. Busa Buji, Jos, Nigeria, July 12, 2024.
Nigerian emergency services shared images of rescue workers trying to access the rubbleImage: NEMA Nigeria/X

Police, soldiers and civilians were crowded near the scene.

NEMA said its staff and other critical stakeholders were conducting search and rescue operations.

The cause of the collapse was not immmediately clear but it came following fairly heavy rainfall in recent days, with more thunderstorms forecast on Friday and into the weekend.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

msh/lo (AFP, Reuters) 