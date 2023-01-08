Nigerian authorities have promised to improve security but there is a lack manpower and resourcesImage: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto/picture alliance
Nigeria: Gunmen abduct more than 30 in train station attack
Authorities say travelers were kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown assailants. Africa's most populous country, Nigeria is plagued by terror, banditry and ethnic clashes as elections loom.
Authorities in Nigeria's southern Edo state on Sunday announced that unknown armed gunmen had kidnapped at least 32 people in an attack at a local train station Saturday afternoon.
The Edo governor's office said the attack occurred in Igueben (population ca. 70,000) at around 4:00 p.m. (1600 CET), when men armed with AK-47 assault rifles attacked a group of people waiting for a train to the oil town of Warri in Delta state.
Several people were also reported to have been injured when gunmen opened fire during the attack. Igueben is located roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Benin City.
State Information Minister Chris Osa Nehikhare said 32 people had been abducted in the assault but noted that one had already escaped.
"At the moment, security personnel — made up of the military and the police as well as men of the vigilante network and hunters — are intensifying search and rescue operations in a reasonable radius to rescue the kidnap victims."
"We are confident," he said, "that the other victims will be rescued in the coming hours."
The Federal Transportation Ministry called the attack "utterly barbaric."
The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) promptly closed the station after the attack.
Nigeria's scourge: Kidnapping more lucrative, more common
Who is committing acts of violence in Nigeria?
The most populous country in Africa, Nigeria has borrowed billions from China in an effort to modernize its rail infrastructure. Yet, wracked by violence from all corners, that rail infrastructure has been repeatedly targeted by Islamist militants and armed bandits.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.
In March 2022, the radical Islamist group Boko Haram shot eight people and kidnapped several more in an attack on a train station outside the capital Abuja. Train service was interrupted for more than eight months as a result.