An armed Nigerian police officer in sunglasses, fatigues and a beret patrols along the Abuja-Kaduna train line
Nigerian authorities have promised to improve security but there is a lack manpower and resourcesImage: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto/picture alliance
ConflictsNigeria

Nigeria: Gunmen abduct more than 30 in train station attack

27 minutes ago

Authorities say travelers were kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown assailants. Africa's most populous country, Nigeria is plagued by terror, banditry and ethnic clashes as elections loom.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Lspg

Authorities in Nigeria's southern Edo state on Sunday announced that unknown armed gunmen had kidnapped at least 32 people in an attack at a local train station Saturday afternoon.

The Edo governor's office said the attack occurred in Igueben (population ca. 70,000) at around 4:00 p.m. (1600 CET), when men armed with AK-47 assault rifles attacked a group of people waiting for a train to the oil town of Warri in Delta state.

Several people were also reported to have been injured when gunmen opened fire during the attack. Igueben is located roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Benin City.

State Information Minister Chris Osa Nehikhare said 32 people had been abducted in the assault but noted that one had already escaped.

"At the moment, security personnel — made up of the military and the police as well as men of the vigilante network and hunters — are intensifying search and rescue operations in a reasonable radius to rescue the kidnap victims."

"We are confident," he said, "that the other victims will be rescued in the coming hours." 

The Federal Transportation Ministry called the attack "utterly barbaric."

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) promptly closed the station after the attack.

Nigeria's scourge: Kidnapping more lucrative, more common

Who is committing acts of violence in Nigeria?

The most populous country in Africa, Nigeria has borrowed billions from China in an effort to modernize its rail infrastructure. Yet, wracked by violence from all corners, that rail infrastructure has been repeatedly targeted by Islamist militants and armed bandits.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack.

In March 2022, the radical Islamist group Boko Haram shot eight people and kidnapped several more in an attack on a train station outside the capital Abuja. Train service was interrupted for more than eight months as a result.

Like many of its neighbors, Nigeria has failed to gain control over insurgent forces operating within and across its borders: In the northwest bandits rage, in the northeast Islamists, a strong separatist movement exists in the southeast of the country and its central states are the site of ethnic clashes.

Nigeria's government has pledged to improve security at train stations, yet analysts say they just don't have the manpower. With a battered economy and security forces stretched thin, authorities have a difficult task ahead as citizens prepare to vote in February's presidential election.

Huge challenges for Nigeria's next president

js/kb (dpa, Reuters)

 

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia on January 8, 2023.

Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters storm National Congress

Politics3 hours ago
Africa

Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

SocietyJanuary 7, 202302:58 min
Asia

A burnt-out military vehicle being lifted on to a crane in Almaty

Kazakhstan marks a year since deadly fuel protests

Kazakhstan marks a year since deadly fuel protests

Politics17 hours ago
Germany

Police in protective gear detain a man who has his head covered

German police foil suspected chemical attack

German police foil suspected chemical attack

Crime10 hours ago01:58 min
Europe

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an EU summit in Brussels on December 15, 2022, looking wary

Will Hungary's Orban weather the storms of 2023?

Will Hungary's Orban weather the storms of 2023?

PoliticsJanuary 7, 2023
Middle East

A female member of the Iranian police special force

Iran's protest supporters face arrests, working bans

Iran's protest supporters face arrests, working bans

Politics16 hours ago
North America

A packet of abortion pills

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

US rights groups welcome easier access to abortion pill

HealthJanuary 7, 2023
Latin America

Argentine pesos bills with portraits of characters from the movie "Harry Potter"

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Society7 hours ago6 images
