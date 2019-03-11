Nigeria building collapses 'with schoolchildren feared killed'

A three-story building has collapsed in a densely populated area of Lagos, with some fearing that schoolchildren remain inside.
Nigerian emergency services said on Wednesday that a building collapsed, possibly trapping schoolchildren inside.
The Nigerian news station Channels TV reported that a school was located on the top floor of the building, adding it collapsed "with pupils feared killed and others trapped."
Over the past five years, more than 170 people have been killed in building collapses in Nigeria.
