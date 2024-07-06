Niger: West African junta leaders holding joint summit

The military rulers of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are holding a joint summit in Niamey, the first since the coups that saw them seize power.

Niger on Saturday is hosting the military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger — the first gathering of its kind since military coups in all three countries ousted their civilian-led governments.

The meeting is being held on the eve of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) summit in Nigeria.

The three juntas left the bloc in January accusing it of being manipulated by former colonial ruler France and has shifted away from Western allies, favoring partnerships with Russia and Iran.

What's on the agenda at the talks?

Statements on public radio earlier in the week stated that Saturday's talks would be the first meeting of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) that was set up in September.

Niger's Junta leader Abdourahamane Tiani received Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso on Friday, while Mali's Assimi Goita arrives on Saturday morning.

The Burkinabe presidency said "the fight against terrorism" and the "consolidation of cooperation" will be on Saturday's agenda, considering the deadly jihadist violence the three countries face.

The trio quit the G5 Sahel Joint Force, established to fight Islamist groups in the Sahel region, in December.

The region has been in the grip of jihadist violence since 2014 which has triggered a humanitarian crisis, leaving more than 24 million people requiring assistance.

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed in July 2023, and the junta said it would take three years to return to civilian rule.

In Mali's case, civilian rule was last in place before the first of two coups, in August 2020.

Burkina Faso's elected government was ousted in 2022. The country has not been put under sanctions and its current ruler, Captain Ibrahim Traore has allowed elections to take place this summer.

US pulling troops from Niger base

The US meanwhile, will this weekend, remove all forces and equipment from a small base in Niger, while fewer than 500 remaining troops will leave an important drone base in August, ahead of a September 15 deadline.

The drone base has been an important element of operations dealing with counterterrorism missions in the Sahel, targeting groups linked to al-Qaida and the so-called Islamic State.

Niger's ruling junta broke off its military cooperation agreement with the United States in March and has been forging closer ties with Russia.

