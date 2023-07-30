  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
PoliticsNiger

Niger coup: West African leaders suspend ties with junta

2 hours ago

The Nigerien junta has warned its West African neighbors from carrying out a military intervention in the country. Meanwhile, coup supporters attacked the French Embassy amid unrest in Niamey.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UYFm
General Abdourahamane Tchiani and other army commanders at a meeting in Niamey
Niger's junta cited the country's security crisis, economic woes and corruption as reasons for the coup Image: Balima Boureima/picture alliance/AA

West African leaders voted to suspend ties with Niger at an emergency summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday over the military coup earlier this week.

ECOWAS also agreed to immediate financial sanctions against Niger and authorized the use of force if the junta doesn't cede power and release the country's elected president Mohamed Bazoum from detention.

"In the event the authorities' demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger," said Omar Alieu Touray, president of the ECOWAS commission.

"Such measures may include the use of force. To this effect, the chiefs of defense staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately."

The meeting came amid major protests against any intervention by ECOWAS or other powers, and coup supporters also attacked the French Embassy in Niamey.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the powerful presidential guard, declared himself the leader of Niger on Friday.

Niger is among the world's poorest countries and receives nearly $2 billion (€1.8 billion) a year in official development assistance, as per the World Bank.

Niger's former colonial ruler France and the European Union have already suspended security cooperation and financial aid to the country.

Niger junta warns ECOWAS against intervention 

Niger's military leaders warned against any such military intervention in a televised statement on Saturday night.

"The objective of the (ECOWAS) meeting is to approve a plan of aggression against Niger through an imminent military intervention in Niamey in collaboration with other African countries that are non-members of ECOWAS, and certain western countries," junta spokesperson Colonel Amadou Abdramane said.

"We want to once more remind ECOWAS or any other adventurer, of our firm determination to defend our homeland," he added.

Pro-coup protesters in Niger waving Russian and Nigerien flags
Pro-coup protesters filled the streets of Niamey on SundayImage: Sam Mednick/AP/dpa/picture alliance

The junta issued another statement calling on citizens in capital Niamey to come out into the streets Sunday from 7 a.m. local time (8 a.m. CET) and demonstrate against ECOWAS to show support for the new military leadership.

Thousands of supporters of the coup in Niger marched through the streets of Niamey on Sunday waving Russian flags and denouncing French influence in West African country.

"I would like also to say to the European Union, African Union and ECOWAS, please please stay out of our business," one protester told the Associated Press.

"It's time for us to take our lives, to work for ourselves. It's time for us to talk about our freedom and liberty. We need to stay together, we need to work together, we need to have our true independence."

France condemns attack on embassy

The protesters marched through Niamey to the French Embassy.

A source at the embassy told the Associated Press that the protesters lit a door on fire.

The Nigerien army broke up a crowd of protesters as black smoke could be seen rising across the city.

Protesters also gathered outside the French Embassy in Niamey
Protesters also gathered outside the French Embassy in NiameyImage: AFP/Getty Images

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that it "will not tolerate any attack against France and its interests."

"Should anyone attack French nationals, the army, diplomats and French interests, they will see France respond in an immediate and intractable manner," the presidency added.

In a separate statement, the French Foreign Ministry also called on Niger's security forces to protect embassies from the protesters.

Protesters holding a sign taken from the French Embassy in Niamey
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would not tolerate attacks against the French EmbassyImage: AFP/Getty Images

"Nigerien forces have an obligation to ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and consulates as part of the Vienna convention," the foreign ministry said.

"We call on them to immediately fulfill this obligation." 

zc, dvv/wd (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

Niger coup treatens stability of the Sahel region: security analyst Kabir Adamu speaks to DW

Niger coup treatens stability of the Sahel region: security analyst Kabir Adamu speaks to DW

20 hours ago04:20 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference in St. Petersburg

Ukraine updates: Russia open to peace talks, Putin says

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Several men holding a Russian flag by its edges in the street

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two women wearing blue burka and a child get into a yellow taxi

Afghanistan: No more taxis for women without burqas?

Afghanistan: No more taxis for women without burqas?

Society19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Flash-Galerie Deutsche Soldaten in Afghanistan

Germany wants more women in the military

Germany wants more women in the military

Society2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A large white cargo ship in water. It has a lot of holes in the side and white smoke is billowing out of it.

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Q&A: Fire on board the Fremantle Highway ship

Nature and Environment7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Bottles of seized alcohol in Mazandaran province, Iran

Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

Alcohol in Iran: The deadly cost of prohibition

Health3 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage