  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Fukushima
PoliticsNiger

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali form military pact

August 25, 2023

The pact allows Mali and Burkina Faso to provide military assistance to Niger in the event of military intervention against the putschists there.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VZ5A
A Niger junta member greeting Burkinabe military delegates on the tarmac of a Niamey airport.
Mali, Burkina Faso demonstrate solidarity with Niger junta.Image: RTN/Reuters

The junta in Niger, which seized power in a military coup on July 26, has formed a military alliance with the neighboring countries of Burkina Faso and Mali, whose rulers also seized power in coups.

The three countries' foreign ministers made a joint announcement in Niamey, Niger's capital on Thursday.

What have the leaders agreed?

Niger junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani has authorised the armed forces of Mali and Burkina Faso to intervene on Nigerien territory in case of attack, the foreign ministries of the three countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The pact in question allows Mali and Burkina Faso to provide military assistance to Niger in the event of military intervention against the putschists there. A similar agreement already exists between Burkina Faso and Mali. 

The agreement also calls for the three countries to take joint action against terrorist groups active in their countries and secure their borders. 

Following the July 26 coup in Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) activated a standby force and threatened violence if the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum was not reinstated and constitutional order restored. 

ECOWAS says troops ready for Niger intervention

Sahel region under terrorism threat

For years, the countries in the Sahel region have been threatened by various terrorist militias, some of which have sworn allegiance to Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State. Under Bazoum, Niger was considered one of the last strategic partners of the West in the fight against the advance of Islamist terrorists in the Sahel.


Niger is the fourth nation in West Africa since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali. The juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any military intervention in their neighbor would be considered a "declaration of war" against their countries.

ai/rc (dpa, reuters)

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

ECOWAS members on a red carpet

Niger: ECOWAS force on 'standby' as junta names government

Niger: ECOWAS force on 'standby' as junta names government

The leaders of a coup in Niger declared a new government, naming 21 ministers. The move came as leaders of the West African bloc ECOWAS held a summit debating a response to the coup, and activated a "standby" force.
PoliticsAugust 10, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Donald Trump, seen here, has been charged in two state and two federal courts since leaving office

Trump booked in Georgia election interference case

Law and JusticeAugust 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women wave and smile at Gabon's president, Ali Bongo, as he walks past

Gabon election: Ali Bongo hopes to extend family's rule

Gabon election: Ali Bongo hopes to extend family's rule

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Japan's innovators develop 'coolwear' for hot weather

Japan's innovators develop 'coolwear' for hot weather

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 25, 202302:26 min
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland | Landesamt für Einwanderung

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

Germany: Refugee arrivals prompt debate over right to asylum

SocietyAugust 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

View over a water purification plant in Germany

How wastewater can help tackle water shortages

How wastewater can help tackle water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 24, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Ethiopian migrants run from Yemen towards the border with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

Saudi Arabia: Are the killings of Ethiopians systematic?

PoliticsAugust 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A long exposure image shows the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the U.S. state of Washington

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

Canadian wildfires fueled by climate change, study shows

ClimateAugust 22, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage