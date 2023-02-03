Nick Kyrgios admits to assulting ex-girlfriend

Although Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty, a magistrate has dismissed the charge against the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, calling the assault a "single act of stupidity."

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty on Friday to assaulting his former girlfriend two years ago.

However, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist escaped a conviction when the magistrate dismissed the charge.

What happened?

According to an agreed statement of facts presented to the court, the 27-year-old tennis player shoved his then-girlfriend with open hands after a heated argument outside her apartment in Canberra in 2021.

In the courtroom, the prosecutor alleged that Kyrgios pushed his then-girlfriend to the ground during the incident.

In a statement read to the court, Passari said she had been severely traumatized, experienced severe weight loss and remained in bed unable to sleep or form new romantic relationships.

Lawyers for Kyrgios had appealed to have the single charge of common assault dismissed on mental health grounds, arguing it was an isolated incident and out of character.

Why was the charge dismissed?

Kyrgios' psychologist, Sam Borenstein, testified that the tennis star had suffered major depressive episodes in the past and had used alcohol and drugs to cope.

His mental health issues led to impulsive and reckless behavior, he said.

Magistrate Beth Campbell decided not to record a conviction against Kyrgios because the incident was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault and was not premeditated.

Campbell said Kyrgios acted poorly but the offense was not premeditated and was a "single act of stupidity" by a young man attempting to extricate himself from a tense situation.

She called Kyrgios' actions an act of "stupidity" and "frustration."

