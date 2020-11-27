 Newcomers impress as Germany cruise to victory over Greece | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.11.2020

Sports

Newcomers impress as Germany cruise to victory over Greece

After a long wait, Germany finally got back in action. With qualification for the 2022 Euros already confirmed, the pressure was off against Greece. Nevertheless, some new faces were keen to take their chance.

Germany celebrate a goal

Germany 6-0 Greece, Audi Sportpark
(Hegering 17', Freigang 21', 39', 45', Dallmann 72', Krumbiegel 90+2')

No one has had an easy time of it in 2020, and German national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is no different.

"We've not played as much as we wanted to," she said before the game. ""e're missing continuity."

Despite the break, Germany showed no signs of missing anything as they comfortably beat Greece by a scoreline that might have been even bigger.

Germany haven't played since late September after a friendly against favorite sparring partner England was scrubbed from the calendar at short notice following a member of the Lionesses' backroom staff testing positive for COVID-19.

More to follow.

