 New Zealand: Flooded city might ′take years′ to recover | News | DW | 19.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

New Zealand: Flooded city might 'take years' to recover

As heavy rains hit swathes of New Zealand, the mayor of the especially devastated city of Nelson says the effects of the floods "couldn't be overstated." The town faced roughly two months' worth of rain in three days.

A pedestrian stands at a flooded area in Nelson of South Island, New Zealand

Another 190 mm was expected to fall in the hills near Nelson

Hundreds of people were asked to leave their homes as torrential rain flooded parts of New Zealand for a fourth day on Friday.

The city of Nelson on the north coast of the South Island has been the worst hit, with its mayor saying on Friday that it could "take years, not months" to recover.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said the effects of the floods "couldn't be overstated."

Over three days, Nelson had 172 mm (6.8 inches) of rain, according to weather forecaster Metservice. The figure is more than double the average amount of rainfall Nelson would typically expect throughout the month of August. 

On Friday, the Metservice's red alert remained in place for Nelson, with more rain forecast for South Island over the weekend. 

 

Nelson floods wreak 'heartbreaking' damage

Reese urged residents to save water as a landslide disrupted the city's supplies.

"The damage I saw in Nelson was heartbreaking, and I think we are years away from a recovery," Alec Louverdis, group controller for Nelson Tasman Civil Defense, told a news conference.

"As we were driving, there were slips everywhere," he said, referring to landslides.

More than 400 homes in Nelson have been evacuated, said Kieran McAnulty, New Zealand's emergency management minister.

Some 60 homes have potentially become uninhabitable as a result of flooding or landslides, McAnulty added. 

Floodwater cuts off a road in Nelson of South Island

Nelson residents are being told to save water because of problems with the city's water system

North Island also hit 

Meanwhile, weather forecasters issued orange warnings for large parts of New Zealand's North Island. 

Some 400 homes suffered power outages in the town of Kaitaia as it was cut off by flooding and landslides. 

The New Zealand Herald reported that the North Island's Taranaki region also witnessed flooding caused by severe weather. That led to voluntary evacuations, road closures, and sewerage overflows — but some officials have expressed a glimmer of hope. 

"The latest information I have received is that the rivers have started to recede," said Taranaki Civil Defence controller Todd Velvin.

"However, we're not shutting shop and we'll be keeping a close eye on things. And we will provide updates and guidance if needed," he said. 

  • People being helped from a boat in floods

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Heavy rains devastate communities in Kentucky, USA

    Heavy rain has pummeled mountain communities in the US state of Kentucky. Water rushed down hillsides, swallowing towns, washing away homes and trapping hundreds of people. At least 30 people have been killed. US Vice President Kamala Harris said the flooding showed the urgency of crisis and announced $1 billion in grants to help states prepare for weather extremes worsened by climate change.

  • Evacuated residents look on as fire ravages a forest in Spain

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Sweltering heat in Europe

    Scorching temperatures have been fueling wildfires in several countries. Spain, Italy, Croatia, France and Portugal have all reported forest fires that were linked to high temperatures. Heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, scientists say.

  • A white car floats in water in southwestern Sydney

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Sydney flooding

    The start of July brought the fourth set of floods in 18 months to the Australian state of New South Wales. The Greater Sydney area was especially affected, with eight months worth of rain falling in just four days. Roads were turned into rivers and tens of thousands of people evacuated from their homes. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the repeated floods proved the need for climate action.

  • A rescue worker stands next to the wreck of a passenger bus, in Zhob, Baluchistan province, in southwest Pakistan

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Pakistan monsoon rains

    Storms have lashed Pakistan since mid-June, killing more than 70 people and damaging homes, roads, bridges and power stations. The country's minister for climate change said the recent rains were 87% heavier than the average downpour and that Pakistan should be ready to face more flooding as the warming world causes the country's glaciers to melt faster.

  • A view of the Po riverbed under Ponte della Becca (Becca bridge) shows the effects of the drought, in Linarolo, near Pavia, Italy

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Water restrictions in Italy

    After scarce winter rains and months of drought, the Italian government declared a state of emergency in five regions. It will remain in place until the end of the year. Cities and districts have independently imposed restrictions on water usage. It is the most serious water crisis for 70 years in the country's Po basin region, which is vital for Italy's agriculture and livestock.

  • A firefighter sprays water while trying to keep the Electra Fire from spreading in the Pine Acres community of Amador County

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    North American wildfires

    Even before the US wildfire season has officially begun, parts of the country are in flames. A fire erupted in northern California at the beginning of July and more than doubled in size overnight forcing hundreds of evacuations. It is just one of many fires burning across the state, 96% of which is experiencing drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

  • A girl runs through a fountain at an outdoor shopping area on an unseasonably hot day in Beijing

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Heat wave in China

    China is sweltering under the worst heat wave in decades. Scorching heat hit parts of the country in June and July, and air-con demand caused the electricity load in the eastern province of Henan to hit a new record. Meanwhile, the south has had heavy rain and floods. The government has blamed the extremes on climate change, which it says will increasingly impact both society and the economy.

  • Rescue teams work at a landslide site after heavy rains in Camaragibe, Pernambuco, Brazil,

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    Northeastern Brazil landslides

    Landslides and flooding following torrential rains wiped away housing in Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state in May, killing at least 100 people. Favelas built on hillsides are prone to such disasters and experts say climate change contributes to more intense rainfall. The IPCC classified the low-lying metro region around the Pernambuco capital of Recife as one of the world's most vulnerable.

  • A woman stands at her front door after heavy rains caused flood damage in KwaNdengezi, Durban, South Africa

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    South Africa extreme rains

    In April, intense rains hit the eastern coast of South Africa, causing floods and landslides that claimed more than 400 lives, destroyed over 12,000 houses and forced an estimated 40,000 people from their homes. A World Weather Attribution study found that climate change made the rains in South Africa twice as likely and up to 8% more intense.

  • Animals lying dead in the sand

    Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world

    East Africa prolonged drought

    East Africa is experiencing one of the worst droughts in decades. It started last year and is still ongoing after a fourth season of failed rains. Up to 20 million people are now at risk of severe hunger. Scientists say the decline in the spring rainy season, which is tied to warmer waters in the Indian Ocean, causes rains to fall rapidly over the ocean before reaching land.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Sarah Steffen, Jennifer Collins


Climate change 'more than likely' a factor

Climate change is fueling more intense — and frequent — extreme weather events. 

Experts have attributed New Zealand's heavy rain to an "atmospheric river," a narrow band of water vapor high in the atmosphere over New Zealand. 

"It's safe to say that with respect to the influence of climate change, it is more than likely playing a role," Daniel Kingston, senior geography lecturer at the University of Otago, was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

fb/msh (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

New Zealand gauges flood damage as waters recede

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern toured the worst-hit region while her government promised cash for farmers after around three months' rain fell in three days.  

Advertisement