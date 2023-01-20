New Zealand: Chris Hipkins set to be new prime minister

The education minister is the only candidate in the race to replace Jacinda Ardern, but still needs the endorsement from his Labour Party colleagues.

New Zealand's Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become the country's new prime minister following the surprise resignation of Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins was the only candidate to enter the race to replace Ardern on Saturday.

The Labour Party still needs to formally endorse Hipkins' nomination, which is expected to take place on Sunday.

"The Labour Party caucus will meet at 1pm on Sunday to endorse the nomination and confirm Chris Hipkins as Party Leader," said a statement by senior Labour Party member Duncan Webb.

The 44 year old politician became a leading figure in New Zealand's response to the global pandemic, serving nearly two years as the CVOID-19 response ministe.

Hipkins was also serving as the country's police minister along with his responsibility as education and public service minister.

Hipkins will have around eight months in the role before contesting general elections due to take place in October.

