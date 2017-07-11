New York City police officer killed in Harlem shooting

Two police officers were shot on Friday after responding to a domestic disturbance call in the New York City neighborhood of Harlem, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed.

One of the officers died and the other one was in a critical condition.

"Tonight, a 22-year-old son, husband, officer and friend was killed because he did what we asked him to do," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news conference on Friday.

A suspect was also killed in the shooting, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press news agency.

The official added that the police officer who died joined the job in November 2020, and the injured officer, reportedly 27-years-old, joined the job four years ago.

What situation were officers responding to?

The law enforcement official said they received a call shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday evening.

A woman on the phone identified herself as the mother of a boy and said she needed help with her son.

Three officers then responded to the situation on the ground floor of an apartment located on 135th Street.

They spoke to the mother in the living room and then two police officers headed to another room at the back where her son was, when shots rang out. Officers asked for ambulances immediately.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer himseslf, was at the hospital where officers were taken after the shooting.

The shooting in Harlem marked the third shooting in four days where officers faced gunfire on the job.

Several others officers were also present at the hospital.

rm, sdi/fb (AFP, Reuters)