+++ New Year's 2019 around the world - live updates +++

Refresh the page for live updates. All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

10:00 Samoa has become the first full country to enter the new year. Fireworks exploded over the Samoan capital of Apia for locals and tourists who timed their visit to enter 2019 before anyone else.

The Pacific nation shifted to the zone west of the international date line eight years ago, jumping forward 24 hours and wiping out December 30, 2011.

The island of Kiritimati, part of the group of islands that makes up Kiribati, and Tokelau, an island territory belonging to New Zealand, were also among the first islands to enter the new year.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Slide into the New Year Shortly before New Year's Eve, people you meet will typically wish you a "Guten Rutsch," which literally translates as "have a good slide." The expression could come from the Yiddish word "rosch." Rosh Hashanah, the name of the Jewish New Year, is, however, set in the fall on a different date every year. Other linguists relate the expression to the archaic German meaning of "Rutsch" - a journey.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Offer lucky charms If a German gives you a little gift like this one New Year's Eve you're allowed to find it ugly, but you should at least know the intention is to bring you good luck for the new year. Lucky charms in Germany include such "Glückspilze" (lucky mushrooms), ladybugs, four-leaf clovers and little pigs.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Prepare a big bowl of 'Bowle' Germans might believe that "Bowle" is an English word, but it's not at all - though it's probably derived from the word "bowl" - as you need a huge one to serve it. "Bowle" is a German term for punch. For many Germans, this is a must-have party drink on New Year's Eve. Typically combining fruits, alcohol and juice, there are countless recipes, including delicious alcohol-free variations.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Enjoy hours of food Although you might end up at a party with a buffet of finger food, many people choose dishes that can be eaten over several hours as their last meal of the year, such as fondue, in which pieces of meat are cooked in hot oil. Also popular is raclette (pictured), where cheese is melted on a table-top grill, accompanied by meats, pickles and potatoes. The long meal shortens the wait until midnight.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Look into the future by melting lead For this New Year's Eve custom, people take turns letting a little piece of lead or tin melt in a spoon held over a small flame, and then drop it quickly into cold water. The strange shapes it then takes on are supposed to reveal what the year ahead will bring. This fortune-telling method called "Bleigiessen" (lead pouring) even has a technical term in English: molybdomancy.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Laugh with the cult classic 'Dinner for One' In 1963, a British sketch, "Dinner for One," was broadcast for the first time on German TV - and has been aired on December 31 for many years, becoming the most frequently repeated TV program ever. It's in English, but the humor is easy to get. An aristocrat woman celebrates her 90th birthday; her butler, covering for her absent guests, gets drunk, repeating "the same procedure as every year."

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Listen to the chancellor's New Year's speech Angela Merkel has held many already: The chancellor's New Year's speech to the nation has been broadcast on December 31 since 1969. The speech can sound very similar from year to year - sometimes more literally than others. In 1986, Chancellor Helmut Kohl's address from 1985 was re-aired instead of the new one, allegedly "by mistake."

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Wish a Happy New Year After counting down the last seconds of the year, you can kiss the people you love, wish everyone the best for the upcoming year and contact your family and friends who aren't with you. "Frohes neues Jahr" is German for Happy New Year. Some people might light sparklers like this woman, but many Germans have more ambitious fireworks ready to be lit at midnight...

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Start the New Year with a bang At the stroke of midnight, it might be difficult to sincerely wish people around you a Happy New Year, as loud fireworks start exploding everywhere. In Germany, consumer fireworks can be legally sold over the last three days of the year to be lit for the big night. Some people stock up to put on a bombastic show for the neighbors. Traditionally, loud noises were believed to drive out evil spirits.

10 German traditions on New Year's Eve Drink a glass of 'Sekt' at midnight Clinking glasses might not be as loud as fireworks; filled with champagne or "Sekt" (German sparkling wine), they can definitely help people get in good spirits. The midnight toast is an international tradition, but the Germans have a specific expression to say cheers that night: "Prosit Neujahr." The word "Prosit" comes from Latin and means "may it succeed." Author: Elizabeth Grenier



dv/kms (dpa, Reuters)