New laws in Sierra Leone empower women to claim land rights

EqualityNew laws in Sierra Leone empower women to claim land rightsSierra Leone has two laws that allow women to claim their rights in land-related matters and protect communities from foreign exploitation. The legislation is unprecedented in Africa. Across the continent, land has almost always belonged to men.