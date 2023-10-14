  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Equality

New laws in Sierra Leone empower women to claim land rights

Sira Thierij
October 14, 2023

Sierra Leone has two laws that allow women to claim their rights in land-related matters and protect communities from foreign exploitation. The legislation is unprecedented in Africa. Across the continent, land has almost always belonged to men.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XWsc