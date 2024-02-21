Netherlands bridge collapse leaves 2 dead

Dutch regional authorities said the collapse in the eastern city of Lochem occurred as the result of an "industrial accident."

A bridge collapse in the Netherlands has left two dead and two injured, Dutch regional authorities said Wednesday.

Dutch safety officials from the north and eastern parts of the Gelderland region said on X, formerly Twitter, that the collapse in the city of Lochem was due to an "industrial accident." The bridge is under construction.

"Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the victims," the post added.

Exact cause of collapse still unclear

The authorities later added in a separate post that the cause of the collapse is still unclear and said research is being done into why the incident occurred.

The safety officials also told the Dutch RTL Niuews outlet that "at least one person has been resuscitated" following the accident.

"At least another person is trapped in the bucket of the cranse involved," they added. "It could be that there is another person in that tub, which would mean a fifth person injured."

A journalist from Dutch newspaper De Stentor witnessed the accident.

"Suddenly there was a huge bang," the journalist said. "The entire arch started to swing. Then the whole thing fell down. We saw two construction workers fall down."

wd/nm (with AFP)