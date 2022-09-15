Nepal struggling to control a dengue outbreak

Nepal has been battling a dengue outbreak over the past couple of months, with the country recording over 17,500 infections and 21 related deaths.

The surge in dengue case numbers comes as the COVID health crisis in the Himalayan nation began to subside, with daily new coronavirus infections dropping to below 500.

Dengue cases have been recorded in 75 out of 77 districts throughout Nepal, according to the Health Ministry.

Experts, however, say most infections are going unreported and that authorities manage to record only a small percentage of the total cases.

Sher Bahadur Pun, chief of the clinical research unit at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital (STIDH) in Kathmandu, said that many patients don't visit health care centers to seek treatment as they consider the disease a seasonal viral infection and are aware that there is no specific treatment for dengue.

"In some affected areas, entire familes have been infected. But only one or two family members have visited doctors, and only these cases are being recorded," he told DW.

Runa Jha, director of the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), shares a similar view, pointing out the lack of adequate monitoring and testing capacities.

"In the case of the dengue outbreak, many cases might have gone unreported in the absence of fixed testing labs and due to the lack of systematic databases like the one we had during the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

Avoiding mosquito bites is key

Dengue, which primarily occurs in tropical and sub-tropical regions, is often mild, but can be fatal in some cases.

It is a mosquito-borne disease transmitted by female Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. The same vector also transmits chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses, according to the World Health Organization.

Symptoms of dengue include mild to high fever, severe muscle pain, rashes, severe headache, and pain in the eyes.

This is not the first time Nepal has witnessed dengue infections. The country saw a major outbreak in 2019 also in which six people died and over 17,000 were hospitalized.

Health experts have long called on the government to put in place effective measures to prevent disease spread.

Jha said that authorities need to launch a campaign to eliminate mosquitoes' breeding sites and raise awareness about the precautions people need to take.

Furthermore, measures should be taken to avoid mosquito bites in schools and offices as well as at home, she added.

"Dengue prevention and control depend on effective vector control measures. The best way to this effect is taking necessary precautions by people and communities themselves."

Outbreak could last weeks

The government has faced criticism for its handling of the outbreak so far.

Pun blamed authorities for not paying enough attention to warnings from public health experts and putting in place proper measures in time.

"Even though awareness campaigns and disinfection drives have now begun, they won't be effective as dengue-virus-infected mosquitoes have already reached our homes," he said.

Speaking at a public function on Tuesday, Gagan Thapa, a former health minister and senior leader of the ruling Nepali Congress party, said all the tiers of government — federal, provincial, and local — failed to come up with a coordinated response to contain the dengue spread.

Responding to the criticism, Roshan Pokharel, secretary to the Health Ministry, told DW that the government has initiated public awareness campaigns as well as stepped up efforts to destroy the possible breeding sites of mosquitoes.

Pokharel, however, acknowledged a lack of coordination among authorities. He said that the current outbreak could last another four to six weeks due to the rainy season.

Battling medicine shortages

A Health Ministry official, who asked not to be named, said that the government is considering declaring a dengue epidemic in the country, in the hope that it would improve coordination among various branches and tiers of government.

In recent days, reports have emerged that health facilities are struggling with shortages of medical testing kits as well as vital medicines like paracetamol, which doctors recommend to bring down fever and ease body pains.

Many patients are also reportedly using strong painkillers and antibiotics without prescription.

Ramesh Koirala, a cardiologist, said that using such medicines without consulting a physician could lead to severe health problems — and sometimes even death.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru