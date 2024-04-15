  1. Skip to content
Neodymium: The metal driving the energy transition

Kiyo Dörrer
April 15, 2024

Neodymium is a rare earth element. Although it's quite common, it can only be mined in a few places on earth. Electric cars and wind turbines need it to work. Currently 90% of neodymium comes from China. Many countries want to change this.

