Neodymium: The metal driving the energy transition

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesNeodymium: The metal driving the energy transitionKiyo Dörrer 04/15/2024April 15, 2024Neodymium is a rare earth element. Although it's quite common, it can only be mined in a few places on earth. Electric cars and wind turbines need it to work. Currently 90% of neodymium comes from China. Many countries want to change this.