 National Youth Orchestra, part two   | Music | DW | 18.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

National Youth Orchestra, part two  

More from the National Youth Orchestra of Germany's 50th anniversary tour this hour: Richard Strauss' "Alpine Symphony," a musical description of a mountain climbing expedition.  

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: National Youth Orchestra, part two

In his Alpine Symphony, Richard Strauss translated the extremes of nature into music: Waterfalls, fog, a storm and sunset are clearly palpable.

At the National Youth Orchestra of Germany's 50th anniversary concert, the piece served as a metaphor for the aspirations of young musicians: They too are eager to conquer new worlds and climb to the summit. 

In an interview with DW, guest conductor Ingo Metzmacher explained that working with these young musicians fills him with confidence. 

"I'm not at all afraid that we will not have good musicians in the future when I listen to these young people," said Metzmacher. "I hope they share a wonderful experience. To be aware about music and the values and the richness of music is incredibly important, especially nowadays. It changes your thinking, even your way of life. You end up with a different approach to everything, not just music."

Orchestra in the Cologne Philharmonie (Bundesjugendorchester/Scharberth)

Rehearsing in the Cologne Philharmonie

Richard Strauss 
An Alpine Symphony, op. 64          

Helmut Lachenmann
Marche fatal 

performed by:
National Youth Orchestra of Germany
Ingo Metzmacher, conductor
Recorded by West German Radio, Cologne (WDR) in the Cologne Philharmonie on April 26, 2019

DW recommends

Symphony for the piano

Johannes Brahms began with a sonata for two pianos, which morphed into a symphony and later into his first piano concerto. The result is so perfect, you'd think it was planned that way from the outset. (22.07.2019)  

Trifonov performs Trifonov in Wiesbaden

Already hailed as one of the major pianists of the 21st century, the Russian multi-talent gave a powerful rendition of his own piano concerto at the Rheingau Music Festival. (17.07.2019)  

Opera star Jonas Kaufmann at 50

One of the world's top tenors, feted on opera and concert stages across the world, Kaufmann looks back on a quarter century of stellar singing — and shows no sign of slowing down. (09.07.2019)  

Kent Nagano as a prophet of post-modernism

In a world of overwhelming complexity, music – and that means classical music – can provide structure, orientation, self-discovery and social cohesion, says the renowned American conductor, who recently spoke with DW. (28.06.2019)  

Joseph Haydn teams up with Nelson Mandela at the Rheingau Music Festival

A mass composition by Haydn interspersed with South African freedom songs? As part of the "Long Walk to Freedom" program at Rheingau, a youth orchestra from South Africa delivers an emphatic yes. (08.07.2019)  

Storied maestros and maestro stories

Their tools are voice, body, words and eyes; their tactics joy, fear or intimidation. Looking at conductors past and present, we see that there are just as many different personality types here as in any other field. (04.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: National Youth Orchestra, part two  

Related content

Deutschland Konzert Bundesjugendorchester

National Youth Orchestra, part one  18.09.2019

At age 50, is one getting on in years? Not the National Youth Orchestra of Germany. To celebrate its first half century, Germany's youngest orchestra went on tour in its anniversary year, 2019. Here's the downbeat. 

50 Jahre Bundesjugendorchester

6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany 29.04.2019

An orchestral musician needs self-discipline, communication and musical proficiency. These qualities are useful even after leaving an orchestra. Germany's top youth orchestra has brought forth world-class stars.

50 Jahre Bundesjugendorchester

Germany's National Youth Orchestra at 50 29.04.2019

This orchestra has given a platform to talented young musicians for half a century now, and under conductors like Karajan, Petrenko and Rattle, most of them have gone on to professional careers in music.

Advertisement

Film

A black-and-white photo of the Ufa Palast am Zoo (Getty Images/General Photographic Agency)

100 years of a Berlin film institution: the Zoo Palast

A century ago, the opulent Ufa-Palast cinema opened in Weimar Berlin and became a venue for celebrated premieres — and later Nazi propaganda. Badly bombed, it was reborn as the Zoo Palast and remains a cinema icon.  

Books

Deutsch Israelische Literaturtage 2019 (Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung )

Authors Dov Alfon and Friedrich Ani on populism and what crime novels reveal about the world

After a joint talk at the German-Israeli literature festival, authors Ani and Alfon told DW how they see their role as novelists and why they believe fiction explains the world better than newspapers.  

Music

Beethovenfest Eröffnngskonzert mit Jukka-Pekka Saraste (Barbara Frommann)

Beethovenfest 2019 begins with a moderate storm

With Bonn the epicenter of the Beethoven anniversary year 2020, the festival in the composer's hometown mounts a calmer, nuanced program in the current season.  

Arts

Tagreed Darghouth, „Vision Machines; Shall You See Me Better Now?“, 2019 (Tagreed Darghouth & Saleh Barakat Gallery)

Exhibition 'Walking Through Walls' echoes Berlin Wall experience

Even 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the subject has lost none of its topicality. "Walking Through Walls" in Berlin's Martin-Gropius-Bau is a contemporary response to the subject of confinement.  

Digital Culture

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Lock)

'Please leave my town': Polite anti-Boris Johnson greeting goes viral

British voters, it seems, stay polite even when they are angry: A Yorkshire man who told the British prime minister to leave his town is hailed as a hero, leading to a top Twitter trend.  