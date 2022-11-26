  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Orion spacecraft
Orion spacecraft takes a selfie while approaching the moonImage: abaca/picture alliance
TechnologyUnited States of America

NASA's Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit

2 hours ago

It will take the capsule about a week to fly around the moon. The success of this mission could result in the return of humans to the lunar surface in 2025.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K6Du

NASA's Orion spacecraft was placed in lunar orbit on Friday, as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight.

About ten days after the spacecraft blasted off from Florida bound for the moon, flight controllers "successfully performed a burn to insert Orion into a distant retrograde orbit," NASA said on its web site.

According to the US space agency, Orion will fly about 40,000 miles (64,400 kilometers) above the moon.

NASA heads back to the moon with Artemis 1

Checking key systems

Orion is expected to take astronauts to the moon in the years to come. This first test flight without a crew on board is intended to ensure the safety of the vehicle.

While in lunar orbit, flight controllers will monitor Orion's key systems and perform checks while in the environment of deep space, the agency said.

The spacecraft will reach a maximum distance of almost 270,000 miles (432,000 kilometers) from the Earth in a few days. That will set a new distance record for a capsule designed to carry people.

It will take the capsule about a week to perform a half orbit around the moon, after which it will exit the lunar orbit again to begin its return to the Earth.

Back to the moon

Orion's landing in the Pacific Ocean is scheduled for December 11, after just over 25 days of flight.

The success of this mission will determine the future of the Artemis 2 mission, which aims to take astronauts around the moon without landing in 2024.

It will be followed by the Artemis 3 mission, which is expected to finally mark the return of humans to the lunar surface in 2025.

NASA aims to land US astronauts on the moon again for the first time in almost 50 years. The US sent 12 astronauts to the moon between 1969 and 1972.

dh/jsi (AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Qatar fans react after Senegal's Bamba Dieng scored a goal during the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Senegal

World Cup 2022: Hosts Qatar out as gulf proves too big

Sports9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women crossing a street

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

Ethiopia: Tigray after the peace deal

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Pakistan's incoming army chief, General Syed Asim Munir

Pakistan: Will the appointment of new army chief end chaos?

Pakistan: Will the appointment of new army chief end chaos?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Cityscape of Cologne with the cathedral in the foreground

How German Catholics pushed Church's slow reforms

How German Catholics pushed Church's slow reforms

Religion13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russland, Moskau | LGBT-Kundgebung

Russia tightens anti-LGBTQ laws

Russia tightens anti-LGBTQ laws

Politics19 hours ago02:19 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fans at a match at the Qatar World Cup

Is criticism of Qatar's World Cup racist?

Is criticism of Qatar's World Cup racist?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

DW Videostill | Mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City

Fighting violence against women in Mexico

Fighting violence against women in Mexico

Society20 hours ago02:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage