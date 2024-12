Clifford Coonan

NASA's Parker Solar Probe was expected to make history on Christmas Eve, flying closer to the sun than any human-made object ever has. Launched in 2018, the spacecraft is on a mission to uncover secrets of the sun's corona and solar wind. Mission scientists will have to wait until Friday for confirmation of the flyby, as they lose contact with the craft for several days due to the sun's proximity.