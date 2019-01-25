Naomi Osaka wins against Petra Kvitova at Australian Open

Scoring 2-1 against Czech Petra Kvitova on Saturday, Japanese Naomi Osaka snatched her first ever victory at Australian Open in a tense battle of wills.

Osaka served first in Melbourne and managed to claim the first set with a 6:7 score. She appeared on track to a quick victory in the second segment of the match, with the Czech making costly mistakes around the mid-point and handing Osaka a 5:3 lead. However, Kvitova then managed to save three championship points and eventually won the set by 7:5. In the deciding set, Osaka regained her composure and clinched victory by snatching six games to Kvitova's four.

The win means Osaka will claim her first-ever WTA top standing when the next rankings are released.

The Japanese 21-year-old first captured the world's attention with last year's US Open final victory against American Serena Williams.

Osaka holds both the Japanese and the US citizenship, and has lived in the US since the age of three. She has often described the tennis legend Williams as her idol.

The Saturday match also makes Osaka the youngest woman to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

For the 28-year-old Czech Kvitova, the Saturday match was her first Grand Slam final since a traumatizing attack in 2016, when a burglar entered her home in the Czech Republic and sliced her playing hand, causing permanent nerve damage.

Neither of the two players had won the Melbourne title or snatched the top spot of the WTA rankings before. The top spot was up for grabs after the current number one, Romania's Simona Halep, was eliminated in the fourth round of the Australian tournament.

dj/rc (AFP, AP)