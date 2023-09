Beenish Javed

At least 20 people have been killed and nearly 300 injured by an explosion that occurred as people lined up to refuel their cars outside Stepanakert, the capital of the Nagorno Karabakh region. Armenia says more than 13,000 ethnic Armenians have fled Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan asserted control a week ago.