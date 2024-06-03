Nagelsmann slams 'racist' survey by German broadcaster

The poll within a WDR documentary asked participants if they would like more white players to represent Germany. National team coach Julian Nagelsmann said that people need to "wake up" and that football should "unite."

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann on Sunday described a survey that asked participants if they would like more white players to represent the national team "racist."

The poll, which appeared during a WDR documentary, saw 21% vote yes.

Joshua Kimmich condemned the survey and Nagelsmann agreed with the versatile Bayern Munich and Germany player.

'I agree that it is racist' — Nagelsmann on survey

"Josh responded really well, with a very clear and thought-out statement," Nagelsmann said. "I agree that it is racist. I have the feeling that we need to wake up. Many people in Europe had to flee... searching for a safe country."

On Saturday, Kimmich spoke out against the survey Image: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

"A football team can be a role model of how to unite different cultures, religious backgrounds and skin color. It is good the way it is now. We play a Euro for everyone in the country and whoever plays top football is invited to be a national team member. I hope I never have to read such crap polls again."

Germany is the location for this summer's European Championship, which is set to get underway on June 14, with the host nation playing Scotland in Munich.

Germany's team competing at the Euros is made up of Black players, as well as players with Turkish background among others.

jsi/kb (dpa, AP, Reuters)