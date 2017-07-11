Myanmar: Karen rebels seize army base near Thai border

Karen National Union (KNU) forces on Tuesday attacked and seized a military outpost in eastern Myanmar, close to the border with northwestern Thailand.

"Our troops captured the Burmese military camp," KNU foreign affairs chief Padoh Sah Taw Nee told news agencies.

Fighting occurred near he Salween river which seperates Myanmar and Thailand.

Taw Nee said that the group is collecting information on the number of injuries and deaths from the fighting between Karen forces and Myanmar's military.

Who are the Karen rebels?

The Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen National Union, has been battling Myanmar's government since 1949. Nationalists from Myanmar's Karen ethnic minority ultimately seek their own independent state.

Myanmar has been under military control since a coup on February 1 ousted members of the ruling National League for Democracy Party, with State Councellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders placed under arrest. Myanmar's de facto leader is now Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

The KNU is reportedly sheltering critics of the military junta.

More to follow....

wd/rt (Reuters, AFP)