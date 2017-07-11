Myanmar: Dozens missing after deadly jade mine landslide

A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar on Wednesday left one dead and at least 70 missing, according to reports from the rescue team and eyewitnesses.

The disaster occured at around 4 am on Tuesday local time in the Hpakant area of Kachin State.

"About 70-100 people are missing. We've sent 25 injured people to hospital while we've found one dead," rescue team member Ko Nyi told AFP news agency.

