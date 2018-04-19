 More than 50 jade miners feared dead in Myanmar landslide | News | DW | 23.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

More than 50 jade miners feared dead in Myanmar landslide

A deadly landslide has engulfed more than 50 jade miners in northern Myanmar. The loosely regulated jade industry earns major mining companies billions of dollars a year but leaves individual miners impoverished.

Mining accident in Myanmar (Reuters/Stringer)

More than 50 people are feared dead in a landslide at a jade mining site in northern Myanmar, the latest disaster in a poorly regulated industry.

Three bodies have been recovered and 54 jade miners remain missing after a wall of debris came sliding down from a collapsed reservoir used to hold discarded mining waste late Monday night, a lawmaker from the Hpakant area of Kachin state said.

Read more: Myanmar elites profit from corrupt jade industry, study claims 

"They won't survive. It is not possible because they are buried under mud," said Tin Soe. "It is very difficult to retrieve the bodies."

The landslide also engulfed several dozen vehicles in the area mined by the companies Myanmar Thura Gems and Shwe Nagar Koe Kaung.

The Ministry of Information confirmed the accident and said rescue operations had been underway since Tuesday morning.

Watch video 06:35

Myanmar: The murky jade trade

A dangerous and sketchy trade 

Hpakant, sandwiched between the Indian and Chinese borders, is a vast wasteland at the center of the world's biggest jade mining industry.

Dubbed the "wild wild east" for the prevalence of lawlessness, smuggling, alcohol, prostitution and drugs, the area attracts tens of thousands of migrant laborers hoping to scavenge scraps of jade left behind by big mining firms.

Read more: Little benefit for locals from Myanmar jade mines 

Watchdog Global Witness estimates the green gemstones bring in $31 billion (€27.5 billion) annually, with most of the money going to individuals and companies tied to the military. Much of the jade is smuggled to markets in China. 

Activists say the jade mining industry is loosely regulated, which contributes to environmental destruction and poor safety standards. Dozens of miners die each year in landslides.

Northern Myanmar is also embroiled in a decades-long armed conflict between the military and ethnic rebels from the Kachin Independence Army. Natural resources have helped finance and fuel the conflict.

Watch video 02:44

Little benefit for locals from Myanmar jade mines

cw/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Myanmar Supreme Court rejects final appeal for Reuters journalists

Myanmar's top court has ruled against two Reuters journalists jailed for seven years for illegally possessing official documents. The pair had won a Pulitzer Prize for covering the military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. (23.04.2019)  

Rohingya refugees left stranded in repatriation purgatory

More than 700,000 Rohingya refugees are currently struggling with day-to-day survival at camps on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Their much-discussed repatriation is not possible at the moment, but what will 2019 bring? (29.12.2018)  

Myanmar elites profit from corrupt jade industry, study claims

An anti-corruption Group has found ties between wealthy families and the country's lucrative jade trade. While elites profit, ordinary people continue to suffer, a study published by the group says. (23.10.2015)  

Little benefit for locals from Myanmar jade mines

NGO Global Witness says jade worth $30bn dollars were mined in Myanmar in 2014. But they're mainly owned by the country's generals along with Chinese businesses (07.09.2016)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Myanmar: The murky jade trade  

Little benefit for locals from Myanmar jade mines  

Related content

Sierra Leone Peace Diamond

De Beers gem traders launch app to source clean diamonds 19.04.2018

De Beers has taken another step towards ridding the trade of its "blood diamond" tag with a mobile tracking app for miners in Sierra Leone. While Gemfair may be useful, more needs to be done to ensure safety.

Diamant mit mehr als 900 Karat in Lesotho gefunden

Giant 910-carat diamond found in Lesotho 15.01.2018

One of the world's largest diamonds has been found in the Letseng mine in Lesotho, a small country surrounded by South Africa. The diamond was found by UK mining company Gem Diamonds and could be worth up to $40 million.

Kongo Kobalt-Abbau

Is child labor the price for e-cars? 23.08.2017

Whether in cars, laptops or smartphones, cobalt is in nearly all batteries. The biggest supplier is the Democratic Republic of Congo, where human rights are often violated in the mines.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  