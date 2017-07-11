 Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi for six more years | News | DW | 15.08.2022

News

Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi for six more years

The country's former leader was already serving an 11-year-long prison sentence on separate charges. Her lawyers have been prevented from discussing the trial.

A close-up shot of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2019

Aung San Suu Kyi has denied the charges leveled at her by the military-run government

A court in Myanmar has sentenced the country's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional six years in prison on Monday, after it found her guilty of corruption charges.

The military-run government that ousted and then detained Suu Kyi in February 2021 alleged that she abused her position to rent public land at below-market prices, as well as building a home with donations meant for charitable purposes. Suu Kyi denied the charges.

The trial was held behind closed doors, without any access for the public or members of the press. Suu Kyi's lawyers were also prevented from discussing the proceedings thanks to a gag order.

More to come...

zc/rt (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

UN team finds escalating evidence of Myanmar junta's crimes

UN investigators have said there is growing evidence of crimes against humanity in Myanmar since last year's military coup. The team said it had compiled documentary evidence of the junta's crackdown on dissent.  

