Two different Eids?

Another Eid favorite is qatayef, a pancake with sweet cream and nuts and doused in syrup. Some people are confused that there are two Eids: Eid al-Fitr comes at the end of Ramadan and celebrates the breaking of the fast. The other, Eid al-Adha, which means "festival of the sacrifice," is held about two months later and coincides with the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, known as hajj.