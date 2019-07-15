The Museum Barberini is a German art museum located in Potsdam. It was commissioned by SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner and opened in January 2017.

German art patron and software billionaire Hasso Plattner built the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, outside of Berlin, as a place to show his personal art collection. The museum is housed in the renovated 18th-century Barberini Palace. Plattner's collection largely contains works by former East German artists and Impressionist masterpieces by painters like Monet and Rodin.