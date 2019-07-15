Visit the new DW website

Museum Barberini

The Museum Barberini is a German art museum located in Potsdam. It was commissioned by SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner and opened in January 2017.

German art patron and software billionaire Hasso Plattner built the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, outside of Berlin, as a place to show his personal art collection. The museum is housed in the renovated 18th-century Barberini Palace. Plattner's collection largely contains works by former East German artists and Impressionist masterpieces by painters like Monet and Rodin.

Masterpieces of the Baroque: Caravaggio on show at Museum Barberini 15.07.2019

Works by Caravaggio and other Baroque masters are being exhibited in Potsdam for the first time. The "Baroque Pathways" exhibition boasts 54 masterpieces from the Palazzo Barberini and Galleria Corsini in Rome.
'Baroque Pathways' in Potsdam's Museum Barberini 15.07.2019

They invented highlighting, thereby revolutionizing painting in Northern Europe: Italian Baroque artists still have an impact even today. The Museum Barberini in Potsdam is showing works by Caravaggio, among others.
Picasso. Das späte Werk. Aus der Sammlung Jacqueline Picasso (09.03.–16.06.2019) ***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung über die genannte Ausstellung bis 14. Juli 2019. Die Abbildungen sind vier Wochen nach Ablauf der Ausstellung aus allen Onlinemedien zu löschen.*** Pablo Picasso, Madame Z (Jacqueline mit Blumen), 1954, Öl auf Leinwand, Sammlung Catherine Hutin © Succession Picasso/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2019. Photo: Claude Germain

Picasso: A master of reinvention and his muse 11.03.2019

In his late years, Picasso shifted both his studio and his work, focusing on his second wife and muse, Jacqueline, and their home in South France, the Villa La Californie, as can be seen at the Museum Barberini.

Gerhard Richter, 256 Farben, 1974, Öl auf Leinwand, 222cm x 414cm, Kunstmuseum Bonn

Bright, bold and blurred: Exploring Gerhard Richter's abstract works 28.06.2018

The exhibition Gerhard Richter: Abstraction, held at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, focuses on works by the renowned German painter which reveal his abstract strategies and techniques.
Gerhard Richter in seinem Atelier bei der Arbeit am Modell für die Ausstellung im Museum Barberini, 2018. Foto: Hubert Becker

Gerhard Richter and abstraction: Bright, bold and blurred 28.06.2018

The exhibition at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam features some works by the famous German artist that have never been publically displayed. The show focuses on one of the celebrated artist's key themes: abstraction.

*****Achtung: Verwendung nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung Edward Hopper: Sunday, 1926, The Phillips Collection, Washington D.C. Teil der Ausstellung Von Hopper bis Rothko. Amerikas Weg in die Moderne im Museum Barberini in Berlin

Berlin exhibition showcases US art in time of transatlantic turmoil 16.06.2017

Works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Edward Hopper and other US abstract expressionists are on show at Berlin's Barberini Museum. Despite current political tensions, the exhibition creates an artistic transatlantic bridge.

*****Achtung: Verwendung nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung Kenneth Noland: April, 1960, The Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C., © The Estate of Kenneth Noland / VG BILD-KUNST, Bonn 2017 Teil der Ausstellung Von Hopper bis Rothko. Amerikas Weg in die Moderne im Museum Barberini in Berlin

Berlin's Museum Barberini celebrates American modernism 16.06.2017

Featuring works by Hopper, O'Keeffe and Rothko, a Berlin museum is presenting the private collection of US art collector Duncan Phillips. The works offer European audiences insights into the rise of modernism in the US.
Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Frontseite, Copyright: Helge Mundt

10 new 'must see' museums 23.01.2017

Museums safeguard riches of cultural heritage and give visitors an insight into the divers and exciting world of culture. Spanning great art to historical securities, these European museums will open in 2017:
Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Frontseite, Copyright: Helge Mundt

Hasso Plattner, Kunstmäzen Datum: 20.1.17 Ort: Potsdam Eröffnung Museum Barbarini in Potsdam © Museum Barbarini, Potsdam

Why SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner opened an art museum in Potsdam 23.01.2017

Software giant SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner is one of the wealthiest people in Germany and a patron of the arts and sciences. He told DW why he's giving Potsdam a new museum.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands in front of the painting Autumn in Jeufosse by Claude Monet during the official opening of the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, eastern Germany, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool Photo via AP) |

Museum Barberini presents Impressionists 23.01.2017

Potsdam near Berlin has a new museum. SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner built the freshly inaugurated Museum Barberini to house his art collection. The first show features Monet, Renoir and other Impressionists.
21.11.2016 Der Bau des neuen Museum Palais Barberini spiegelt sich am 21.11.2016 in der Havel in Potsdam (Brandenburg). Zwei Monate vor der offiziellen Eröffnung des neuen Potsdamer Kunstmuseums können Besucher bei Tagen der offenen Tür das Haus in Augenschein nehmen. Vom 28. November bis 4. Dezember 2016 ist das Gebäude zu besichtigen - bevor die Kunst einzieht, teilte das Museum mit. Das Museum öffnet offiziell am 23. Januar mit den beiden Schauen: Impressionismus - Kunst der Landschaft und Klassiker der Moderne. Liebermann, Munch, Nolde, Kandinsky. Gezeigt werden 170 Werke. +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Potsdam's new museum 20.01.2017

After being rebuilt, the Palazzo Barberini now houses the prestigious Plattner collection and will be presenting temporary shows too. The exhibitions are "Impressionism: The Art of Landscape" and "Modern Art Classics".
