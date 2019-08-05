Multiple victims in Texas shooting spree, police say

Texas police said a gunman has been shot dead by authorities following a spree in the neighboring cities of Midland and Odessa that resulted in at least five deaths and 21 more people injured on Saturday.

"There is no active shooter at this time," Midland police said on Facebook.

The gunman was described by police as a white male in his mid-30s. He was gunned down at a local movie theater.

Previously, authorities reported multiple gunshot victims in the area. At least three law enforcement officers were among the casualities. Medical officials said eight people remained in criticial condition.

One attacker, two cars

At a press conference, Odessa police chief Michael Gerke said the rampage started after a traffic stop, but said he was unable to shed any light on the suspect's motive.

Police initially assumed two shooters were involved in the attack, but later said it was likely one person travelling in two different vehicles during the rampage.

Authorities cited reports earlier on Saturday of an active shooter at a local Home Depot store. They also a postal truck had been hijacked.

US President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting and added that FBI and other law enforcement agencies were "fully engaged."

The latest shooting comes less than a month after a man killed 22 people in Texas city of El Paso, in an apparently racially motivated attack.

