Multiple people injured in Utrecht shooting

Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht said a gunman opened fire on a tram in a residential neighborhood at around 10:45 a.m. (0935 UTC) on Monday.

Local media reports said one suspect was seen fleeing in a car.

"Multiple people have been injured," the police said on Twitter. "It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help."

They added that they were investigating a possible "terrorist motive."

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "deeply concerned" about the incident and had set up a crisis team.

The head of the Dutch national counterterrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, said on Twitter that the terrorism threat had been raised to its highest level in the province of Utrecht because the suspected shooter was still at large.

Emergency services have cordoned off the area around the 24 Oktoberplein tram stop in the city's west and urged the public to steer clear.

The daily Algemeen Dagblad newspaper reported that an anti-terrorism unit had been sent to the scene.

